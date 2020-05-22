Ghislaine Maxwell bragged she recruited girls for Jeffrey Epstein from trailer parks

Ghislaine Maxwell bragged to Prince Andrew‘s cousin that she used to recruit girls from trailer parks in Palm Beach and bring them to Jeffrey Epstein, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Christina Oxenberg said Maxwell, who has been accused of being Epstein’s procurer of young girls, told her: ‘I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type and I bring ’em home’.

Maxwell was ‘proud’ to be a recruiter for the pedophile during a meeting in 1997 when she wanted Oxenberg, an author and socialite, to write her memoir.

Oxenberg claims that contrary to many reports, Maxwell was not dating Epstein in the 1990s even though she wanted to marry Epstein so he would ‘elevate’ her and prove she was ‘more than an employee’.

She kept herself thin so he would find her attractive but she wasn’t his type and preferred a stunning blonde former Miss Sweden.

But Epstein did apparently appreciate Maxwell’s talents and in a claim that Oxenberg finds chilling in hindsight, she said he ‘keeps me around because I don’t make mistakes’.

Oxenberg speaks out in a new documentary about Epstein’s death called ‘Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?’ which premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday. The three-part series questions whether or not the financier took his own life last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, as the official autopsy said.

Speaking to DailyMail.com ahead of the documentary airing, Oxenberg told of how she first met Epstein in 1986, and then years later was introduced to Maxwell.

Oxenberg, 56, is the daughter of a Serbian princess and a sister of the Hollywood actress, Catherine Oxenberg.

Her friends include movie stars and royalty, she has written nine novels and the author puts new material on her Patreon account each week.

Through a friend she was invited to Epstein’s $77 million mansion in New York – Oxenberg believed Epstein saw her as a way to climb the social ladder – where the guests included Eva Andersson, the former Miss Sweden who Epstein was dating.

Also there was Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands – best known for Victoria’s Secret – who Oxenberg said was ‘socially awkward’ and was sweating profusely.

Oxenberg first met Maxwell in 1990 at a fancy party with her ex-husband Damian Elwes, a British artist who was close to Maxwell.

Maxwell walked up to them and walked off with Elwes, which made Oxenberg laugh.

She said: ‘I think to myself haha, keep him. I was getting ready to divorce this guy.’

In 1993 Oxenberg was doing a PR job for a friend who knew Epstein, who asked if she could use his conference room at his Madison Avenue offices.

For the next few months she had a front row seat into the dynamic between Maxwell and Epstein.

Maxwell had recently fled to New York from London after the death of her father, the late British newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, in 1991 under mysterious circumstances.

From one bullying, domineering and wealthy man, she fell into the arms of another – Epstein.

Oxenberg said: ‘These two, they are halves of a whole and they fit.

‘They need each other. She has the contacts and he has the money and without the contacts, his money is useless and without his money, her contacts are useless.’

According to Oxenberg, Maxwell was ‘trying very hard to convey that they were dating’ but it was plain to her they were not.

She said: ‘She would tell me things, like I keep myself thin because Jeffrey likes his girls thin.

‘I’d think, but you’re not his type. His type was Eva and she’s a very pretty girl. Nothing like Ghislaine who is smart, but doesn’t have it in the looks department.

‘She was his number one employee, there was no getting around it. I think she made herself more and more indispensable.’

By 1993 Epstein had already bought his first private jet and he and Maxwell talked about flying to his house in Palm Beach every weekend.

Oxenberg described them as ‘two odd grifters’ who found each other.

She said: ‘She told me during that stretch that the reason Jeffrey keeps me around is because I don’t make mistakes. At the time it was a throwaway line but in retrospect it’s part of her desire to create whatever she thinks Jeffrey will respond to.

‘After that job I never saw them again. I had no need to, these were not my friends’.

Oxenberg last saw Maxwell at a party in 2013 (pictured) to celebrate the launch of another of her novels – the British socialite turned up unexpectedly and gave her a hug. It was an unpleasant surprise and looking back Oxenberg says Maxwell ‘was evil and I can see that now’

Oxenberg said: ‘She says ”what I do is I drive into the trailer parks in West Palm Beach and I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type and I bring ’em home”. She expected me to give her a round of applause’. Pictured: Epstein’s Palm Beach home

Then in 1997 Oxenberg, who had just published her semi-autobiographical novel Royal Blue, got a call from Maxwell’s assistant summoning her for a meeting.

Over the next three hours Maxwell said she wanted Oxenberg to pen her memoir or, as she put it, ‘write my Royal Blue’.

Oxenberg said: ‘She throws out these sweeteners and when I don’t respond, that’s when the trouble happens, she gets cross that I’m not chomping at the bit, that I didn’t already say yes.

‘She was expecting a yes and that tells you a lot about where her brain has gone at this point. She’s so in the habit of hearing yes to whatever crazy demand she has.

‘She says to me the reason I want you to write my memoir is because I want Jeffrey to marry me. These are her words.

‘She says I believe that if he sees this book, he will see me in a different way. It will elevate me in his estimation. He will no longer see me only as an employee.’

Maxwell’s first pitch was to give Oxenberg a lot of money, then she offered to introduce her to her powerful friends and then said she would ‘change her life’.

Oxenberg ‘yawned louder’ at each one.

She said: ‘Ghislaine said you’re going to live with me for one year and you’re going to see everything…it’s going to change your life.

‘I’m a recluse, the idea of seeing my friends for lunch is horrifying so this was not appealing.’

Oxenberg said she believes this meeting was ‘really key’ to understanding Maxwell.

Oxenberg said: ‘Ghislaine says to me Jeffrey has a sex drive that I cannot keep up with.

‘He has to have three orgasms a day. Can you imagine I have to hear this stuff?

‘She says I cannot keep up with him physically and I help by bringing in other girls. She said it as a boast. She was proud of it.

‘Ghislaine was saying it with bravado. The look on my face is horror struck, which annoyed her.

‘She’s not only suggesting they’re having sex but she’s telling me she’s recruiting other girls to pick up the slack.

‘She says ”what I do is I drive into the trailer parks in West Palm Beach and I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type and I bring ’em home”.

‘She expected me to give her a round of applause.’

Oxenberg said the comments showed how Maxwell was ‘lost in the soup’.

She said: ‘That can only be when she speaks to Jeffrey when she’s found another girl she gets another lollipop, there’s a reward system there. When she’s telling me this she’s gotten so delusional, she thinks it’s going to make me like her’.

During the meeting Maxwell bragged she had recently obtained her helicopter license and Epstein had bought her a helicopter.

Oxenberg asked her why she would want to do something so dangerous.

Maxwell said it was better because then ‘we have total control over privacy over who comes and goes’.

Oxenberg has previously called Prince Andrew, who knew Epstein for a decade and is accused of having sex with one of his underage victims, a ‘hapless sap’, who was ‘low hanging fruit’ for the pedophile and Maxwell to exploit. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrong doing

Oxenberg has previously called Prince Andrew, who knew Epstein for a decade and is accused of having sex with one of his underage victims, a ‘hapless sap’, who was ‘low hanging fruit’ for the pedophile and Maxwell to exploit. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrong doing.

She told Town & Country that ‘being a dummy doesn’t make you a bad guy’.

Speaking to DailyMail.com Oxenberg said she doesn’t personally know the Duke, although she’s an extended cousin.

She clarified: ‘I have no business speaking that way. I don’t know Andrew.’

Oxenberg last saw Maxwell at a party in 2013 to celebrate the launch of another of her novels – the British socialite turned up unexpectedly and gave her a hug.

It was an unpleasant surprise and looking back Oxenberg says Maxwell ‘was evil and I can see that now’.

She said: ‘Now I see it, I put it all together…. I absolutely think she’s evil.’

The case against Maxwell has been laid out in court documents against her and Epstein’s estate.

She appears dozens and dozens of times in the flight logs from one of Epstein’s private jet, infamously known as the ‘Lolita Express’.

Maria Farmer, the first Epstein victim to report him to the FBI, alleged that Maxwell and Epstein both sexually assaulted her at his home in Ohio.

Sarah Ransome, another of Epstein’s victims, has claimed that Maxwell ‘orchestrated the whole thing for Jeffrey’.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Epstein loaned her out to Prince Andrew for sex three times, alleged that Maxwell recruited her when she was 15 while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Deborah Blohm, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Gwendolyn Beck at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, 1995

Pictures have shown Maxwell on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean cozied up to Jean-Luc Brunel, the French model scout who is accused of procuring dozens of women for Epstein.

In a court deposition Maxwell did not deny that she worked for Epstein but said it was all above board.

She said: ‘My job included hiring many people. There were six homes.

‘I hired assistants, architects, decorators, cooks, cleaners, gardeners, pool people, pilots. I hired all sorts of people.

‘A very small part of my job was to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey. As far as I’m concerned, everyone who came to his house was an adult professional person’.

Prosecutors in New York are said to be examining Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s operation.

One of the counts Epstein was charged with was sex trafficking and even though he is dead, the FBI are still reportedly pursuing his alleged conspirators.

Oxenberg has given her account to investigators and is willing to help in any way, she told DailyMail.com.

Maxwell’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.