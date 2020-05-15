Ghoomketu Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap provide the laughs while Ranveer Singh and Abhitabh Bachchan’s cameos tease | Bollywood Life

Also Read – Tamannaah Bhatia walks out of Ravi Teja’s next due to remuneration issues?

Zee5 just dropped the teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Ghoomketu, and it's quirky and funny in equal measures. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Ghoomketu, who arrives in Mumbai to become a film writer while Anurag Kashyap plays a cop who's trying to shy away from his duties. The teaser also teases you with a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's cameos.

BL VERDICT

Ghoomketu seems like a fun film that will make you forget about the grim situation we are dealing with.

