Giant 4 Connect in a Row with Carrying Case and Stained and Finished Legs and Frame

Product Description

Giant 4 is the blow up version of the classic table-top 4 in a row game.

This giant game, however, can be played on the floor indoors or out in the yard!

The Giant 4 grid measures approximately 3 feet wide by 2 feet tall. The coins are a 3.5″ diameter. Two players (or teams) drop coins in from the top of the board alternating turns trying to get 4 in a row. To win you or your team must be the first to join 4 of your color coins in a row either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally!

Simply slide out the wooden bottom bar when finished to release the coins. Store the coins in the game when finished playing.

This wooden game is perfect for parties, BBQs, tailgating, group events, family gatherings, and much more! Comes with carrying case for easy set up and transport.

Quality Wooden Frame and Grid



Yard Games Giant 4 set is made with quality wood. Unlike other sets that use MDF for the grid, we use premium wood for the frame and grid. The frame is beautifully stained to make your set look great for any occasion.

Solid Coins



We use solid plastic coins for our set. Unlike other sets that use thinner coins to save cost, we use premium plastic and mold solid coins that will last a lifetime.

Easy Setup



Yard Games Giant 4 is easy to set up and play. We include a high-strength nylon carrying case that makes it easy pack up and transport.

Take your set anywhere!



Comes with Heavy Duty Carrying Case

Take you set anywhere with the high-strength durable carrying case. All pieces fit perfectly for easy transport.

Play in the yard or inside

Yard Games Giant 4 set is perfect to set up in the yard for outdoor gatherings or indoors for parties. It will look great anywhere you put it!

Easy Cleanup

The set is designed for easy setup, play, and cleanup. Simply remove the bottom bar and your game is reset and ready for more action!

Giant Fun!



It’s outdoor fun for everyone!

Durable giant wooden board 31″ x 23″ made with premium wood and finished with natural stain. Game stands 2.5 feet tall.

Complete wooden construction with beautifully finished legs, frame and bottom bar make for a perfect addition to any gathering which will entertain friends and family for hours

Includes durable nylon carrying case which holds the 42 solid plastic coins, 21 red and 21 blue measuring 3.5″ diameter for perfect game play and sliding action.

Giant game is easy to set up indoors our outside and easily transportable and zips up with easy handles and pockets to fit all of your game pieces

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. We are a US based company and will replace any piece of this game if you are not satisfied. Or if it’s just not working out, send it back for a full refund.







