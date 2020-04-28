Gigi Hadid, 25, is ’20 weeks pregnant’

Vogue supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to TMZ.

And the father is her 27-year-old on-again British boyfriend Zayn Malik, a solo singer who came to fame with the band One Direction.

The Victoria’s Secret veteran seemed to have a bit of a baby bump as she posed with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker this week during her 25th birthday while in self-isolation with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania.

The bump was starting to pop: There is a little bump here as she wears washed jeans

The site claims that the beauty is 20 weeks along and likely does not know the gender of the child yet.

The two started dating in 2015 when they met on the set of his music video for Pillow Talk. Fans caught on that they were a couple when the pair were photographed leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party together.

They were soon inseparable and even posed together in Naples, Italy for Vogue magazine in April 2016.

At the Met Gala in NYC, Gigi was seen cuddling her main man.

The cover girl and the crooner became the It couple of New York and London as he went to her fashion shows and she attended his concerts.

Closer than ever: Their love for each other was made clear in this image where they hugged each other; Gigi looked thrilled

A happy lady: At her birthday breakfast Gigi wore a tiara as she sat with Bella and her mother Yolanda Hadid

They lived together in her NYC apartment for years and kept company with her sister Bella as well as family friend Kendall Jenner.

But then they shocked fans when they broke up in 2018. Zayn posted a message to social media that they had a ‘loving and fun’ relationship but were going their separate ways.

In 2019 they were seen together here and there, and by December it was clear they were more than friends when she said she was baking for him using his mother’s recipe.

Back on! When this photo emerged of them in January, it was made clear they are back on

In January they were seen together arm in arm in New York City and in February she let everyone know they were together on Valentine’s Day when she shared a photo of the singer.

On her birthday Gigi was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into her belted, washed jeans. She was showing a bit of a baby bump.

Gigi and Zayn were also photographed in a warm embrace as she had a beautiful glow.

Gigi came to fame when her mother was on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The blonde beauty landed editorials in Vogue and became a Guess girl; she rose to A-list when she worked with Tommy Hilfiger.

And quickly Hadid became known for her high-profile personal life.

The doe-eyed looker was with Cody Simpson from 2013 until 2015, then moved on to Joe Jonas soon after.

In late 2015 she met Zayn.

Earlier this year she spent time with Bachelor star Tyler Cameron but that appeared to be more of a friendship.