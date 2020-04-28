Gigi Hadid, 25, is ’20 weeks pregnant’

Vogue supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

And the father is her 27-year-old on-again British boyfriend Zayn Malik, a solo singer who came to fame with the band One Direction, according to TMZ.

The Victoria’s Secret veteran seemed to have a bit of a baby bump as she posed with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker this week during her 25th birthday while in self-isolation with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania.

The bump was starting to pop: There is a little bump here as she wears washed jeans

The site claims that the beauty is 20 weeks along and likely does not know the gender of the child yet.

The two started dating in 2015 when they met on the set of his music video for Pillow Talk.

They were soon inseparable and even posed together for Vogue magazine.

The cover girl and the crooner became the It couple of New York and London as he went to her fashion shows and she attended his concerts.

Closer than ever: Their love for each other was made clear in this image where they hugged each other; Gigi looked thrilled

A happy lady: At her birthday breakfast Gigi wore a tiara as she sat with Bella and her mother Yolanda Hadid

They lived together in her NYC apartment for years and kept company with her sister Bella as well as family friend Kendall Jenner.

But then they shocked fans when they broke up in 2018.

In 2019 they were seen together here and there, and by December it was clear they were more than friends.

Back on! When this photo emerged of them in January, it was made clear they are back on

In January they were seen together arm in arm in New York City and in February she let everyone know they were together on Valentine’s Day.

On her birthday Gigi was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into her belted, washed jeans.

She was showing a bit of a baby bump.

Gigi and Zayn were also photographed in a warm embrace as she had a beautiful glow.