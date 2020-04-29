Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a girl! ‘Pregnant model tells friends happy news’

Gigi Hadid and on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik are having a baby girl, it has emerged.

TMZ confirmed the news in a Wednesday morning report speculation from fans, who had noted that Gigi’s 25th birthday celebration last week featured pink balloons, pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes.

The website reported thay Zayn and Gigi had shared their happy news with family and friends.

In an effort to hide her happy news a little longer, 20 weeks pregnant Bella had covered up the writing on the front with a sunflower graphic.

However, confusing matters, there were also gifts given in a blue Baby Shark gift bag.

Fans noticed there were pink and blue strings attached to Gigi’s silver birthday balloons just hours after it was reported that Hadid was five months pregnant with her first child with the 27-year-old One Direction star.

Gigi’s fan posted photos from he celebration on Twitter with the caption: ‘Bro WE’RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings- . It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings.’

This came after TMZ revealed Gigi was five months pregnant with Zayn’s child.

The Vogue cover girl showed a hint of baby bump as she posed with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker while in self-isolation with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania during her special day.

The pair reconciled in December last year after a year long split, during which time she briefly dated former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

The site claims that the beauty is 20 weeks along and likely does not know the gender of the child yet.

On her birthday Gigi was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into her belted, washed jeans. She was showing a bit of a baby bump. Gigi and Zayn were also photographed in a warm embrace as she had a beautiful glow with a makeup-free face.

In February, Gigi hinted that she was thinking of having children. During an interview with i-D Magazine she said, ‘I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.

‘I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!’

The two started dating in 2015 when they met on the set of his music video for Pillow Talk. Fans caught on that they were a couple when the pair were photographed leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party together.

They were soon inseparable and even posed together in Naples, Italy for Vogue magazine’s April 2016 edition.

At the Met Gala in NYC in May 2016, Gigi was seen cuddling her main man on the red carpet.

The cover girl and the crooner became the It couple of New York and London as he went to her fashion shows and she attended his concerts. In 2017 he told UsWeekly: ‘I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!’

And he added they were homebodies: ‘We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that.’

They lived together in her NYC apartment for years and kept company with her sister Bella as well as family friend Kendall Jenner.

In 2018 he told Vogue that Gigi was ‘great’ for him because she was on top of it all. ‘She’s super-organised and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.’

But then they shocked fans when they broke up in late 2018. Zayn posted a message to social media that they had a ‘loving and fun’ relationship but were going their separate ways.

In 2019 they were seen together here and there, and by December it was clear they were more than friends when she said she was baking for him using his mother’s recipe.

In January this year they were spotted arm in arm in New York City and in February she let everyone know they were together on Valentine’s Day when she shared a photo of the singer. ‘HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm. December 2019,’ she said in the caption to her photography Instagram account.

Gigi came to fame when her mother was on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The blonde beauty landed editorials in Vogue and became a Guess girl; she rose to A-list when she worked with Tommy Hilfiger.

And quickly Hadid became known for her high-profile personal life.

The doe-eyed looker was with Cody Simpson from 2013 until 2015, then moved on to Joe Jonas soon after.

In late 2015 she met Zayn, who shot to fame as part of boyband One Direction on the UK edition of The X Factor back in 2010.

He initially auditioned as a solo artist, before being thrown together with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne to form the five-piece boyband that would go on to achieve global stardom.

The singer was raised in Bradford, Leeds but is now largely based over in the US with Gigi, while his family still reside in the UK.

He became an uncle in January, earlier this year, after his youngest sister Safaa, 17, gave birth to her daughter.

She had announced her pregnancy in October 2019 and hosted a baby shower in November, where she revealed she was expecting a baby girl with husband Martin Tiser, 18.

The childhood sweethearts had tied the knot in September last year. It’s believed Zayn wasn’t present at either Safaa’s wedding day or her baby shower, which the star’s dad Yaser and his sisters Doniya, 28, and Waliyha, 21, attended.

Zayn is thought to be close to his family, however, with Gigi often seen interacting with Zayn’s mother, Tricia, on social media. It was Gigi posting about cooking Tricia’s curry recipe on Instagram that sparked rumours she and Zayn had rekindled their relationship.

Earlier this month, Zayn’s bandmate Liam revealed it was his mum Tricia who had ‘forced’ him to audition for The X Factor a decade ago and that Zayn had never been fond of being in the limelight.

‘I remember Zayn telling us the story that it was his mum got him to go to the audition the day he didn’t want to go and that was literally what we saw all the way through One Direction,’ Liam told Daily Star Online.

‘We always kind of knew that there were moments when One Direction was really Zayn and then there were moments when it really wasn’t.’

Zayn was first to leave One Direction and it was officially announced he had quit the band after five years in March 2015. 1D continued as a four-piece for some time, before announcing their plans to go on hiatus nearly a year later in January 2016.

After embarking on a solo career, Zayn candidly opened up about his struggles with anxiety in 2017.

The introverted star admitted in a cover shoot with Vogue: ‘I always feel like I’m trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects.

‘For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously.

‘I’m not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I’m one voice among millions… I’m not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people.’

It came after Zayn pulled out of a performance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in 2016 just minutes before he was due on stage, with him later admitting to fans that his anxiety had ‘got the better of him’.

Opening up to fans, Zayn revealed: ‘Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me.

‘With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I cannot apologise enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me, I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I’ve let down today.’

Zayn has previously dated Geneva Lane, then Rebecca Ferguson, Stephanie Davis, Perrie Edwards and Neelam Gill, before falling for Hadid.

Gigi was last photographed in public in early March when she was in Paris for various fashion shows. She did not seem to have a baby bump at the time.