Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy: ‘We wish we could have announced it on our own terms’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from quarantine Thursday night where she confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are indeed having a baby. Rumors about the pregnancy had already been swirling, and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the pregnancy to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. So when Fallon kicked off the interview excitedly congratulating Hadid, there was no point in trying to play coy.

“Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” Hadid said, “but we’re very excited and happy, and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Hadid also said that the pregnancy has been a source of positivity while she, like so many others, remains quarantined due to the coronavirus.

“Especially during this time it’s nice—it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together, and really experience it day by day,” Hadid said.

Fans, even before Hadid confirmed the pregnancy herself, were already excited for the young couple.

Congrats to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. You deserve it and I’m sure you will be amazing parents. Can’t wait to see your gorgeous baby. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/irMz3V6hXw — zayn pics (@zaynsdetails) April 29, 2020

Besides the happy baby news, Hadid also recently celebrated her 25th birthday, and her family knew exactly what she’d be craving.

“In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels,” Hadid said. “I eat an everything bagel a day.”

But that was just the icing on the cake. To make it even more special, the everything bagel cake, which Hadid explained was actually a cake made to look like an everything bagel, was made by none other than Buddy the “Cake Boss” (Bartolo Valastro Jr.).

“So I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake,” Hadid said, adding, “I’m his biggest fan. I love him. And I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotionalness [sic], I cried every five minutes for like an hour. Every time I thought about that—that Buddy made my cake, I couldn’t stop crying.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

