Gigi Hadid CONFIRMS she is expecting first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik

November 2015: Romance rumours first swirled between Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, who are expecting their first child together, when they were spotted exiting Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party together.

Going public? Gigi and Zayn appeared in his steamy music video for his 2016 song “Pillowtalk”

January 2016: The pair added further fuel to the fire when Gigi appeared in Zayn’s steamy “Pillowtalk” music video. Although Zayn says the pair are “just good friends” they are pictured holding hands together.

February 2016: During a radio interview with ‘Zach Sang & The Hang’ Zayn appeared to confirm their relationship when the interviewers refer to Gigi as his girlfriend and he fails to correct them.

Glam couple: Zayn and Gigi attended the Met Gala together in 2016

April 2016: The burgeoning super couple take part in a shoot for Vogue where Zayn is referred to as Gigi’s “real-life” boyfriend, and they attend the Met Gala together the following month.

June 2016: The first signs of trouble appear when reports claim Gigi and Zayn have split up. Just two weeks later, reports suggest they are back together again and have been on more of a “break” than officially splitting.

July 2017: The couple face backlash when appearing on the cover of Vogue for an issue about being gender fluid, when neither of them identify as such,

It couple: Zayn and Gigi pictured heading for the Vogue Dinner for Paris Fashion Week in March 2017

September 2017: Having appeared in yet more fashion spreads together, the couple took their relationship to the next level by vacationing with Gigi’s family including her mother Yolanda Foster, proving Zayn is a hit with the family.

March 2018: Following another report of a split, this time Gigi and Zayn confirm it themselves. Zayn posted on Twitter: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” while Hadid wrote: “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

A hit with the family: The pair began vacationing together with Gigi’s mother Yolanda

Ups and downs: The couple – pictured here in New York in April, 2017 – are thought to have split up around three times before getting back together to have a family

April 2018: However, just one month later, the pair are spotted kissing in New York prompting reports that they have already rekindled their romance.

August 2018: Gigi and Zayn appeared to be back on as she is spotted wearing a necklace with his name on it, and the pair begin to post pictures of themselves to Instagram.

On and off: Despite reports of a break-up, it was later hinted that the pair spent last Christmas together

January 2019: The couple are hit with a fresh round of break-up rumours, with multiple reports at the time claiming the duo are taking some time to spend apart from one another.

December 2019: The pair drop yet another hint they are back together, as Gigi reveals she is making a recipe she learned from Zayn’s mother Trisha, who reposts the clip.

February 2020: They seem to officially confirm that they are back together for a third time, as Gigi posts a picture of Zayn with the caption: ‘HEY VALENTINE’

Back for good: The couple are pictured above in New York in January this year

March 2020: Gigi posts a throwback picture of her Zayn locked in a passionate embrace in front of a Christmas tree, seemingly confirming that they spent the holidays together.

April 2020: Leading up to the pregnancy news, it appeared the on-again couple had been self-isolating together. Gigi posted pics from her 25th birthday celebration on Instagram, writing that she was so happy to spend it with her “quarantine family,” that included Zayn.