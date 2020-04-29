Gigi Hadid Gushed About Having Kids & Starting A Family 2 Months Before Pregnancy News

Gigi Hadid admitted that ‘one day’ she would ‘start a family’ and maybe take on other things besides modeling like ‘full time cooking’ in a Feb. interview.

It looks like having children was already on Gigi Hadid‘s mind before her reported pregnancy when she talked about how her future would include starting “a family” in a Feb. interview. The 25-year-old model discussed her career and where she sees herself over time when she spoke to i-D and she wasn’t shy about admitting she wanted to be a mom. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling,” she said in the outlet’s The Icons and Idols Issue. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Just two months after Gigi’s i-D interview was published, it was reported that she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, are expecting their first child together. The blonde beauty is apparently 20 weeks along which would equal out to around five months but she did a good job at keeping the news under wraps with one of her latest social media posts. In the post, she shared a video clip of her spending her 25th birthday in quarantine with Zayn and her younger sister Bella Hadid, 23. The video shows her happily holding a 2 and a 5 balloon while snuggling up next to her beau in a black sweater that was tucked in at the front and jeans with a black belt. Due to the angle of the top and how she was standing, if she did have a baby bump, she definitely made it hard to detect.

Gigi and Zayn’s exciting news comes after they’ve had an on and off relationship, which started in 2015, for almost five years. Their latest reconciliation happened in Dec. 2019 but before that they broke things off in late 2018.

Gigi and Zayn have yet to confirm the pregnancy but we’ll be sure to be on the lookout to see if they do. In the meantime, we’re wishing them a lot of good health and happiness!