Gigi Hadid Shares Her Famous Spicy Vodka Sauce Recipe Without Vodka

Gigi Hadid is ditching the vodka in her famous spicy vodka sauce recipe for the moment.

The 25-year-old model shared the steps in her Instagram Stories tonight, explaining that the reason she wasn’t including the vodka was because she didn’t have any, instead of the reason being that she was pregnant.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together.

“Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce,” Gigi wrote on the pics of the steps. “(but have no vodka…so without, but still gooood).”

