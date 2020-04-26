Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo with Boyfriend Zayn Malik on Her 25th Birthday

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her 25th birthday with some of her favorite people!

The model shared a whole bunch of photos from her birthday celebration on Thursday (April 23) where she celebrated at her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.

In one post, Gigi holds up “2″ and “5″ balloon while posing with boyfriend Zayn Malik and her younger sister Bella Hadid.

In another post, Gigi revealed that Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro made her giant cake that looks just like an everything bagel with cream cheese.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛,” Gigi wrote.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!” Gigi continued. “The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰”

Gigi and Zayn have been on again/off again for years, but she officially confirmed they were “on again” back in February.