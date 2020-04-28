Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Pregnant: Couple Expecting 1st Baby Together — Report

Gigi Hadid, who just turned 25, is reportedly pregnant with her and Zayn Malik’s first child together, a surprising new report claims.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are allegedly expecting their first child together, TMZ claims. And that’s not all. The surprising new report claims the model, who just celebrated her 25th birthday over the weekend, is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. She had shared some fun photos with her family and Zayn on Instagram, following her big milestone, but a baby bump wasn’t evident at the time, so it’s quite surprising to learn that she’s already that far along. Gigi has been staying with her mom, sister Bella, and Zayn at their family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, so it’s nice to know they’re all together during this special time in their lives.

Gigi and Zayn famously rekindled their romance in December 2019, according to TMZ, before they were spotted together in NYC in January. And that’s when the rumors about them being back together really went wild. Gigi and Zayn then confirmed they were dating again, when she posted a photo of him on Valentine’s Day and wrote, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”

HollywoodLife reached out to both of their reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The story is developing…