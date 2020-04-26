Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Cuddle Up During Her 25th Birthday Party — Watch

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik looked sooooooooo adorable together at her 25th birthday party alongside a very special guest!

Could this be any cuter! Gigi Hadid, 25, shared a rare Instagram video with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, on Saturday, April 25. The two cozied up for a boomerang clip next to her sister Bella Hadid, 23, at her 25th birthday party where they looked to be having a blast with one another. Zayn was in the middle with both sisters on each side where Gigi was all smiles next to her beau while holding two very big balloons that reflected her age. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in a long-sleeved black top, faded jeans and black boots with her hair up in a bun. The “Pillowtalk” singer cut a handsome figure in his multi-colored jacket over a white buttoned down shirt, black slacks and shoes. Bella, meanwhile, kind of dressed similarly to Zayn in her own jacket/pants combo!

Zayn made a cameo in an IG slideshow that Gigi posted earlier this weekend from her bash that was also attended by her mother Yolanda Hadid, 56, and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, 43. He gave her a tight bear hug in one of the snaps that looked to be quite romantic as she enjoyed her day with her loved ones. She also received gorgeous bouquets from her galpals like Kendall Jenner, 24, and Taylor Swift, 30, who couldn’t be there in person to celebrate at her Pennsylvania family farm.

Clearly isolating together has been great for Zayn and Gigi amid their rekindled romance. “[Quarantining has] been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of Gigi’s 25th birthday. “They are able to just be together without all the outside pressures and that’s a great thing.”

“Zayn and Gigi can’t get enough of each other,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in recent days! “Once anyone thinks it is over they get right back in their groove because they both believe they are each others soulmates.”