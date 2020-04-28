Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Cutest Photo Moments Over the Years

News just broke that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together and this is the perfect time to look back at their cute moments throughout the years.

The 25-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old singer started dating in late 2015 and they have been on-and-off for the last four and a half years.

Gigi and Zayn first broke up in March 2018 and then reconciled a few months later. They split again in November 2018, but then got back together as a couple at the end of 2019.

The couple has only walked the red carpet together two times – first at the Met Gala in May 2016 and then at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris in October 2016. They’ve also been spotted together by the paparazzi many times over the years.

Make sure to check out the cute photos of Gigi and Zayn celebrating her birthday just days ago.

Click through the gallery for some of the couple’s cutest photo moments…