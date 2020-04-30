Gina Rodriguez to Star in Comedy ‘The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed’

Gina Rodriguez is going to star in what already sounds like a hilarious new movie.

The 35-year-old Jane the Virgin star is set to star in a movie called The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed, THR reported on Thursday (April 30).

The movie’s screenplay will be written by Ryan Firpo, who also penned Marvel‘s The Eternals.

The plot of the film has not yet been revealed, but Gina will co-produce.

