Giraffe wall canvas! – Skinnedcartree – Blog tips and social media growth

I’ve been banging on forever about finally doing something with our new house. We were going to do some work on it over the Easter holidays but that plan is now out of the window since we are now on lockdown. I know hardware stores are open but we’re only going out for essential reasons, such as to buy food.

Plus with everything going on in the world, it’s better to save money now – you really never know when you may be at risk of redundancy at times like these.

Anyway, I wanted to share with you a canvas print I was gifted from Photowall. If you like what you see, you can get 25% off with the code skinnedcartree2020 until 4th April.

Naturally, I searched ‘giraffes’ as they are my favourite and saw a ‘jungle friends’ print which I thought was lovely. We have lots of animal decor such as wooden carved elephants and giraffes.

I picked a canvas and the size I selected was 110cm x 60cm. You can pick what size you like as they are printed to order.

Within a few hours of my order. I had an email saying it was ready to be delivered and it was delivered a couple of days later.

It arrived rolled-up with everything in the box to assemble. To be honest I would have struggled with this as I am not confident with DIY. My boyfriend put it together for me and he did struggle a bit, it’s not as ‘tight’ as a canvas should be in the top corners so make sure you have someone who is confident in stuff like this!

The canvas is beautiful though. I love it, you can see for yourself that even though it’s quite large, the picture quality hasn’t suffered.

It’s currently sat on the day bed in our spare room as we haven’t decided where it’s permanent home will be yet and we can’t put it up until we get the extra furniture we want once lockdown is over as we’ve not decided the layout of the room yet.

But, when we do get around for putting it in it’s ‘forever home’ ‘ll be sure to update you all!