Girl appears to defy the laws of physics when she fails at rope swing and her foot gets caught on nearly invisible nylon rope

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

A wild video shared to Instagram on Monday shows a teen getting stuck on a nearly invisible nylon rope that was attached to a rope swing she was swinging from.

The video, posted by Myka Shae, showed the girl readying to go for a swing into a creek. 

She swings and does an impressive jerk motion before falling into the water. 

People can be heard gasping in shock in the background as the girl goes flying into the murky water.

‘2020 hit me hard like…. Happy Monday, friends! I hope my sister makes y’all laugh as hard as I did watching this,’ Shea said about her sister in the clip. 

In the comments of the video, people tried to determine how the strange occurence took place. 

A common sentiment was that the rope caught onto her thigh at some point and caused her to flip.

The clip is believed to be from the Texas area. 

