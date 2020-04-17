‘Girls Trip’ Stars Reunite on Video Chat, Talk Sequel Plans!

Jada Pinkett Smith got the Flossy Posse back together for a virtual reunion on her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk this week!

The stars of Girls Trip – Jada, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish – connected over video chat and even talked about possibly making a sequel.

“I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing,” Regina said about a possible second movie. “That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

The movie made over $100 million in the U.S. and Tiffany said that the studio pushed back on making a sequel because of the salary demands from the cast.

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, you guys want too much money,’” she told the Huffington Post.