GitHub releases an AI-powered copilot to help improve code

GitHub is helping developers to speed up and clean up their code with a new AI-powered tool that it calls Copilot.

GitHub Copilot uses an AI system from OpenAI known as OpenAI Codex. The system claims to have a broad knowledge of how people use code and claims to be “significantly more capable than GPT-3” in generating code.

By drawing context from the code that a developer is working on, the system is able to suggest entire lines or functions.

Even veteran coders can benefit from GitHub Copilot by using the system to explore new APIs and discover alternative ways to solve problems without having to scour the web for answers.

GitHub Pilot supports a wide range of programming languages and frameworks but the company says the technical preview works best with Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and Go.

There are currently only a limited number of spots available for the technical preview.

Find out more about GitHub Copilot and how to get started here.

