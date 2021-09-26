GitHub’s AI programming assistant can introduce security flaws

Security flaws have been found in computer programming code developed by AI metamorworks/Getty Images

A neural network that automatically generates source code to help human programmers complete projects has been found to include bugs or security flaws in up to 40 per cent of the code it outputs.

The neural network is the basis for an AI programming feature called Copilot that is available through Microsoft subsidiary GitHub, which is used by millions of people to share source code and organise software projects. Copilot solves programming problems by scouring vast numbers of examples …