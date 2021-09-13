GitHub’s programming AI may be reusing code without permission

Writing code could be easier with an AI assistant Shutterstock/Monstar Studio

A Microsoft-owned tool powered by artificial intelligence is designed to make life easier for programmers, but some developers say it may be repurposing some of the billions of lines of code it was trained on without permission.

The tool, called CoPilot, was released by GitHub, a Microsoft subsidiary that is used by millions of people to share source code and organise software projects. CoPilot uses powerful neural network tools developed by OpenAI to solve programming problems by scouring vast numbers of …