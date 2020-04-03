Give respect, dignity and assure safety to front line workers: Manu Bhaker

Teen shooting star Manu Bhaker on Friday put her weight firmly behind doctors, nurses, police and urged for their safety as they fight the coronavirus risking their lives.

Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Bhaker was among the 40 eminent sports personalities who Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to on Friday regarding spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please give Assurance of respect Dignity and safety to the Front line workers. Dr. nurses , police and other workers who put their life at risk for our safety,” the 18-year old pistol shooter said in a tweet.

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia also urged PM Modi to look into getting COVID-19 testing machines to North East and North Bengal on an urgent basis, also requesting him to take strict action against the attackers who struck the doctors in Indore.

“I think PM should take strict action against people manhandling and creating violence against doctors and nurses. They are the front runners to really cure this,” Bhutia told IANS earlier in the day.

A health department team on a visit to locate persons reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indore’s Tat Patti Bakhal area was pelted with stones on Thursday. The health team consisted of five persons including three doctors.

In a strongly worded tweet that appeared to be aimed at the stone pelters ina few pockets of Indore, targeting medical staff, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had taken a tough position, issuing stern warning.