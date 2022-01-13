Give your back a break with this innovative retractable hose reel

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 10, you can save 20% on the Giraffe Retractable Water Hose Reel and get it for $139.99 instead of $177.

Still fighting with your janky old hose that lays in a mysteriously unending tangled mess on the ground near your home? Do your back a favor and get rid of it once and for all. And then swap it out for the Giraffe Retractable Water Hose Reel.

The Giraffe Hose Reel is typically $177, but you can grab it on sale for 20% off for a limited time before spring rolls around and you wish you did.

Pre-installed with a 100-foot hybrid hose, the Giraffe Reel seamlessly locks at any length for the appropriate slack you need for any given task — whether that’s watering the garden, cleaning the siding, or washing your car. Give it a slight tug and the unique retractable and guidance system will reel that sucker back in without so much as a kink or a tangle. Dreams really do come true.

The wall-mounted design doesn’t just save space, either. Its positioning makes it easier on your back, since you don’t need to bend over, and much easier to access. You won’t be hunched down untangling a heavy mess of hose every time you need to water the garden. The 180-degree swivel bracket also ensures you can reach every last inch.

And don’t worry, despite being mounted on the side of your house for the world to see, you won’t have to worry about it fading and deforming from the elements. Thanks to the intensified polypropylene casing, no sun, rain exposure, or dang near anything else will make it an eyesore.

The hose itself has nine adjustable modes including center, mist, flat, soaker, cone, rinse, shower, angle, and vertical. So, whatever your cleaning or watering needs are, you’ll be set.

The back-saving, space-saving, sanity-saving Giraffe Retractable Hose Reel is typically $177, but you can get it on sale for just $139.99.

Prices subject to change.