Glass Annex Allows Families to Visit Dutch Retirement Home Residents

A Dutch retirement home built a glass annex in its garden to allow residents to receive visitors while still adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Zorgvilla Den Deijl, which cares for elderly patients with memory difficulties, has been closed to visitors to protect the health of its residents, but the measures have had a “major impact” on their well-being, the home said. After consulting with staff, family, and others, the rest home commissioned the glass shed, built in the garden. The building is an attempt to make friends, family, and patients feel as though they’re in the same room, according to a report by the BBC. A glass wall in the center of the shed protects the elderly while allowing visitors to see and speak with their loved one. The shed is furnished, has a heating system, and offers other comforts like coffee so visitors and patients feel at home. This video shows footage of the construction project and the result: a brightly lit, comfortably furnished room, as well as guests enjoying the new space. Credit: Claris Zorggroep via Storyful