Global 5G FWA CPE Suppliers Strategy Report with Focus on Leading Players Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE

Since the global commercial launch in 2019, 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services have experienced accelerated development due to COVID-19. This has led to an increase in shipments of CPE (Customer Premise Equipment), specifically indoor 5G FWA routers/gateways.

This report provides an overview of the global FWA market, focuses on three global leading 5G FWA CPE suppliers: Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE by examining their 2022 product and market development strategies, and further analyzes the market size and development trends of 5G FWA CPE in 2023.



Key Topics Covered



1. Development of the Global FWA Market

1.1 The Commercialization of FWA Has Been Kicked Off in 172 Countries

1.2 5G FWA CPE Shipments Expected to Grow 140% in 2023



2. Product Development Strategies of Major 5G FWA CPE Brands

2.1 Nokia: Taking the Lead in 5G FWA CPE Shipments through Globalization Business Model

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment

2.2 Huawei: Customer Target Has Shifted to Southeast Asia and Africa

2.2.1 Company Profile

2.2.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment Plan

2.3 ZTE: Diversified Product Strategy to Reach More 5G FWA Customers

2.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment

2.4 Comparison of Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE



3. Conclusion



List of Tables

Table 1 Global FWA CPE Brands and Their Major Customers

Table 2 5G FWA CPE of Nokia

Table 3 5G FWA CPE of Huawei

Table 4 5G FWA CPE of ZTE

Table 5 Product Specs and Strategies of Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE



List of Figures

Figure 1 – Worldwide Commercial Deployment Map of 5G FWA Networks

Figure 2 Global Indoor and Outdoor 5G FWA CPE, 2020-2022

Figure 3 Global 5G FWA CPE Shipment Volume, 2021-2023



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Afrihost

Casa Systems

D-Link

Elisa

Globe

HiSilicon

Huawei

Inseego

MediaTek

MTN

NBN

Nokia

Ooredoo

Optus

Plan

Qualcomm

Safaricom

Sagemcom

Samsung

Sharp

Softbank

Swisscom

Telenor Norway

Telia

Telkom

Three

T-Mobile

UScellular

Verizon

Vodacom

Yettel

Zain

ZTE

Zyxel

