Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Technology

Global 5G Services Pricing/Trends Report 2022: Breakdown by Operator and Country

ByJimmys Post

Jan 22, 2023
Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “2022 Tariff Trend Report: New Trends in the Introduction of 5G Services Worldwide – Report Explores Differences in 5G Mobile Pricing Applied Across Operators” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last 12-month period from January to December 2022.

The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.

  • The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.
  • The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.
  • The introduction of domestic 5G services – e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.
  • The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland, Swisscom has introduced a “5G Internet Booster” product that combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction – New trends in the introduction of 5G services
  • The Americas Region – The introduction of 5G services
  • The European Region – The introduction of 5G services
  • The Africa Region – The introduction of 5G services
  • The Middle East Region – The introduction of 5G services
  • The Asia Pacific Region – The introduction of 5G services
  • Conclusions – New trends – 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment

Country/Operator

  • Australia/Telstra
  • Austria/Magenta
  • Bahrain/Zain
  • Belgium/Base
  • Belgium/Proximus
  • Botswana/Orange
  • Denmark/Telia
  • Estonia/Elisa
  • Ethioptia/Ethiio
  • Germany/Vodafone
  • Hungary/Yettel
  • India/Airtel
  • India/Reliance Jio
  • Ireland/3 Ireland
  • Italy/Vodafone
  • Italy/TIM
  • Kenya/Safaricom
  • Kuwait/Zain
  • Lithuania/Tele2
  • Lithuania/Telia
  • Lithuania/Bite
  • Malaysia/Celcom & Digi
  • Mexico/Telcel
  • Mexico/AT&T
  • Mexico/Movistar
  • Montenegro/Telekom
  • Montenegro/One
  • Netherlands/T-Mobile
  • Oman/Ooredoo
  • Poland/Orange
  • Poland/NJU
  • Portugal/All operators
  • Reunion/Orange
  • Romania/Orange
  • Saudi Arabia/Zain
  • Singapore/M1
  • Singapore/Singtel
  • Singapore/Zero 1
  • Slovakia/Orange
  • Slovenia/A1
  • South Africa/Telkom
  • Spain/Vodafone
  • Sweden/3 Sweden
  • Sweden/Tele2
  • Sweden Halebop
  • Switzerland/Swisscom
  • Tanzania/Vodacom
  • UK/3 UK
  • USA/AT&T
  • USA/Metro by T-mobile
  • Zimbabwe/Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dli2co

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-services-pricingtrends-report-2022-breakdown-by-operator-and-country-301727217.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Post

Technology

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Report 2022: A Highly Competitive Market with ~200 Players

Jan 22, 2023
Technology

New Opportunities in the Commodities Market: Globale Invest Now Offers More Options

Jan 22, 2023
Technology

Insights on the Airport Passenger Screening Systems Global Market to 2027: Rising Security Needs and the Introduction of Innovative, and Effective Products and Services Drive Growth

Jan 22, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Report 2022: A Highly Competitive Market with ~200 Players

Jan 22, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Global Green Vehicle (Hybrid, Electric, Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Clean Diesel, Flexible Fuel) Markets Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028

Jan 22, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Global 5G Services Pricing/Trends Report 2022: Breakdown by Operator and Country

Jan 22, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

New Opportunities in the Commodities Market: Globale Invest Now Offers More Options

Jan 22, 2023 Jimmys Post