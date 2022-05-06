Global Aircraft Electrification Markets Report 2022-2030: Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft, Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Aircraft Electrification Market by Technology (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric), Component, Application, System, Platform (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation, UAV, AAM) and Region – Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The market for aircraft electrification is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.3%

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in adoption of cleaner and greener aircraft, developments in advanced air mobility and alternative sources of energy.



The aircraft electrification market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran (France), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies (US), GE Aviation (US).

These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft electrification production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.



Lithium-sulfur and lithium titanate batteries are fueling the battery segment which is projected to be the highest in the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.

Based on component, the battery segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 24.3% in 2021. Lithium-sulfur is one of the battery technologies competing to supersede lithium-ion as the major battery technology of the next generation.

The ability of Li-S batteries to store and release energy offers an opportunity to create batteries that hold as much as five times more charge than lithium for a given size and weight of the cell. Lithium titanate or lithium titanium oxide is a type of rechargeable battery, it can charge faster than other lithium-ion batteries but has a lower energy density.



The hybrid electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the hybrid electric segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. Hybrid electric technology uses both airplane fuel as well as electricity to drive the propulsion system.

This technology helps reduce fuel burn, energy consumption, emissions, and noise for single-aisle passenger aircraft. Solar-powered and fuel-powered are two types of power sources available in hybrid propulsion.



The power generation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the power generation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. In an aircraft, power is generated with the support of an integrated drive generator, a variable frequency generator, an auxiliary power unit, and an external ground power unit.

In conventional aircraft, power is generated using mechanical hydraulic and pneumatic systems, while in advanced aircraft, power is generated by an electric generator. Key aircraft manufacturers prefer integrated drive generators over variable frequency generators in wide-body aircraft and very large aircraft, as these generators are more reliable and efficient.



The business and general aviation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the business and general aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.

The growth of the business & general aviation segment of the market can be attributed to the increase in corporate profits, rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals, and an increase in the replacement demand for existing business jets with new ones.



The propulsion system segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on system, the propulsion system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.

Electrification of propulsion systems is expected to boost the power for take-off, thereby creating an efficient electrical replacement for a regular turbofan with a 2-megawatt liquid-cooled electric motor. Electrical propulsion systems are expected to reduce fuel burn substantially, leading to a decrease in atmospheric emissions.



The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

The key factor responsible for North America leading the aircraft electrification market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region.

The growing upcoming projects, and the emergence of several startups supporting the electrification in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American aircraft electrification market.

Premium Insights

Increasing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft Expected to Drive Market from 2O21 to 2030

Fully Electric Aircraft Segment Projected to Lead Market from 2021 to 2030

UAV Segment Projected to Lead Market from 2021 to 2030

Market in Mexico Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low Operational Costs

Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft

Advances in Batteries, Electric Motors, and Power Electronics

Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Surging Demand for Electrical Systems in Aircraft

Restraints

Limited Range of Electric Aircraft

Power Density Limitations of Electric Propulsion Technology

High Voltage and Thermal Issues of Aircraft Electrical Systems

Increased Aircraft Weight due to Heavy Batteries

Opportunities

Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Development of Advanced Power Electronics Components

Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility

Challenges

Development of Batteries Having Higher Energy Densities

Battery Recharging Infrastructure at Airports

Ensuring Airworthiness of Electric Aircraft

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

R&D

Component Manufacturing

OEMs

End-users

After-Sales Services

Market Ecosystem Map

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer’s Business

Rising Need for Cleaner and Sustainable Aircraft to Drive Market Growth

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

European Aviation Safety Agency Framework for VTOL Aircraft

Federal Aviation Administration Rules for Unmanned Aircraft System

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Guidelines for Electric Motors in Aircraft

European Union (Eu) Ecodesign Regulation

Case Study Analysis

Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi

Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane

Extra Aircraft’s Extra 330Le Electric Plane Powered by Siemens Electric Drive System

Rolls Royce’s First All Electric Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight

Use of Electric Motors in More Electric Aircraft by Honeywell

Parker Used Ametek’s Hydraulic Pump Motor for the Us Airforce’s Next Generation T-X Jet Trainer Aircraft

Technology Analysis

Turbogenerators for Powering Electric Motors and Batteries

Electric Actuators

Fly by Wire

Industry Trends

Emerging Industry Trends

Upcoming Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion

Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)

Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)

High Voltage Hybrid Electric Propulsion (Hvhep)

Compact High Power Density Machine-Enabled by Additive Manufacturing

Design Environment for Novel Vertical Lift Vehicles – Cryocooling Hep Task (Deliver)

Fostering Ultra-Efficient, Low-Emitting Aviation Power (Fueleap)

Scalable Convergent Electric Propulsion Technology and Operations Research (Sceptor)

Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)

Electric Component Technology Trends

50Kg Electric Motor

Fuel Cell Technology

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Advanced Batteries

Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

Nasa Future Aircraft Technologies

Nasa Future Aircraft Electric Machines

Nasa Future Aircraft Converters

Nasa Future Aircraft Materials

Soft Magnetic Materials

New Insulation Materials

High-Conductivity Copper/Carbon Nanotube Conductor

Development of the Superconducting Wire

Urban Air Mobility

Energy Harvesting

High Power Batteries and Motors

Cyclo-Rotor Evtol

Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies

General Electric

Ametek, Inc.

Meggitt plc

Bae Systems

Eaglepicher Technologies LLC

Astronics Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Magnix

Pbs Aerospace

Acme Aerospace Inc. & Avionic Instruments, LLC

Nabtesco Corporation

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Hartzell Engine Technologies

Pioneer Magnetics

Radiant Power Corporation

Enersys

Crouzet Automatismes

Cts Corporation

Lee Air, Inc.

Electromech Technologies

Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eapj3x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-electrification-markets-report-2022-2030-growing-need-for-cleaner-and-quieter-aircraft-rise-in-demand-for-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-emergence-of-advanced-air-mobility-301541549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets