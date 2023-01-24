Global Ammonia and Hydrogen Storage Industry Report 2022: Safe Handling and High Hydrogen Recovery for Direct Utilization Drive the Demand for Ammonia as a Preferred Hydrogen Storage Medium

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Technological Advancements Enabling Ammonia for Efficient Hydrogen Storage” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In this report, the author focuses on new and disruptive developments within the ammonia and hydrogen storage industry, focusing on technological attributes and current and future technological advancements.

The study also discusses major drivers and challenges faced by technology companies looking to reach large-scale commercial deployment using ammonia as efficient hydrogen storage.

Global efforts to decarbonize the energy and industrial sectors have necessitated looking beyond conventional fossil fuels as the primary energy source. Hydrogen, which has a significantly higher energy content than traditional energy sources such as oil and natural gas, is gaining traction in the industry. However, its low volumetric density requires hydrogen in a highly compressed or liquid form. This requirement adds to the cost of utilizing hydrogen and is unsafe, as hydrogen burns quickly if it reacts with atmospheric oxygen.

Ammonia has emerged as a viable hydrogen carrier because of its low reactivity and compatibility with existing natural gas and hydrogen infrastructure for transportation and easier storage. With the hydrogen economy emerging as an important enabler of the carbon-neutral world, ammonia as a hydrogen carrier will gain significant interest from industry players and policymakers.

The study covers the following:

Overview of new and disruptive technologies utilizing ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, along with benefits, challenges, and applications

Major innovations and R&D activities in using ammonia for efficient hydrogen storage

Growth opportunities and patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ammonia for Efficient Hydrogen Storage Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Snapshot

Easy Liquefaction Ability and High Hydrogen Retention Property Driving Ammonia as a Cost-effective Hydrogen Carrier

Haber-Bosch Process is the Industry Standard for Ammonia Production

Electrochemical Synthesis Offers High Efficiency Ammonia Production

Two-Step Thermochemical Process for Ammonia Production

Ammonia as an Ideal Hydrogen Carrier Because of Cost-effective Storage and Transportation

Different Ecosystems Associated with Ammonia Cracking

Reactor Design and Catalyst of Choice Govern the Cost-effectiveness of Hydrogen Retrieval Process from Centralized Ammonia Cracking

Industry Participants Following a Dual Approach of Direct Ammonia Usage and Novel Ammonia Decomposition

Membrane-based Decentralized Ammonia Cracking for Effective Hydrogen Recovery

Cost Comparison Between Decentralized and Centralized Ammonia Cracking for Effective Hydrogen Recovery

4. Innovation Ecosystem – Companies to Watch

Membrane-free, Scalable, and Plug-and-play Systems for Green Ammonia Production Enabling Efficient Hydrogen Storage

MAPS for Cost-effective Ammonia Production and Hydrogen Storage

Power-to-Chemicals (PtC) Processes Producing Green Ammonia with Low Melting Point as Efficient Hydrogen Carriers

Ceramic Material-based Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) for Green Ammonia Production and Hydrogen Storage

PEM Electrolysis-based Green Hydrogen and Cryogenic Storage to Store Hydrogen in Liquid Form and Produce Green Ammonia

5. Regulatory Landscape and IP Analysis

China Leads in Ammonia for Efficient Hydrogen Storage R&D Activity in the Last 3 Years

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Offshore Wind Turbine-powered Hydrogen Production and Transportation Utilizing End-of-life Offshore Oil and Gas Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Using Ammonia-based Hydrogen Carrier as a Sustainable Bunker Fuel

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Ammonia Usage by Integrating Green Ammonia with Conventional Ammonia Production Units

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

