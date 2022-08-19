Global Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market to Surpass $2.16 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global anti-plagiarism for the education sector market attained a value of USD 1,085.9 million in 2021. Aided by the rapid digitalisation of the education sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 2,162.3 million by 2027.

The process of checking the originality of content given by students in schools, colleges, universities and research institutes, among others is known as anti-plagiarism for the education sector. Plagiarism is mainly checked using software such as Duplichecker, Plagiarisma, Turnitin, Quetext, and Plagscan, among others.

In the modern era, plagiarism is considered as illegal across various countries and government has been imposing stringent rules to counter the problem of stealing or copying a person’s work. Anti-plagiarism in the education sector is carried out by analysing style of work, proper format of quotation, data of publication, checking discrepancy in artistic device, and by matching the material to author’s social positioning.

The growth of the anti-plagiarism for the education sector market is being driven by factors such as the rising demand for digital content in the education sector, growing educational expenditure in emerging economies, increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, computers, and laptops for learning, and the rising cases of cheating and plagiarism in schools, colleges, and research institutes.

In countries like United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, China, and the United States, the cases of plagiarism have surged significantly over the past few years. This has compelled the government in respective sovereign nations to take significant steps to prevent the same. In addition to this, the emerging online educational platforms and ameliorations in technology-based educational solutions are likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as format, application, and region.

Market Breakup by Format

Textual

Video

Graphical

Simulation

Audio

Market Segmentation by Application

Students

Teachers

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Report Coverage – Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Analysis



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Industry Events and Developments

Companies Mentioned

Plagiat.pl Sp. z o. o

Copyleaks Technologies, LTD.

Grammarly Inc.

Quetext Software LLC

Turnitin LLC

PlagAware GmbH

Ouriginal Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5jg0m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-plagiarism-for-the-education-sector-market-to-surpass-2-16-billion-by-2027–301609249.html

SOURCE Research and Markets