Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, Matternet, Relay Robotics and Robby Technologies

The global autonomous last mile delivery market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.04% during 2022-2028.

Amazon.com Inc.

Continental AG

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DPDgroup (La Poste)

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex Inc.

Matternet

Relay Robotics Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

SkyDrop

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Starship Technologies

Udelv Inc.

Autonomous last mile delivery refers to the last phase of courier and parcel, wherein various computerized aerial and ground vehicles are used for supplying products and services at doorstep of the customer.

It aids in ensuring smooth, last-mile delivery within the stipulated time without hampering the market image of the company, while eliminating human intervention, planning logistics, and monitoring the movement of goods from transport hub to destination.

On account of these properties, autonomous last mile delivery is extensively used in parcel tracking, warehouses and distribution channels. At present, it is commercially categorized into varying ranges, solutions, and vehicle types, including aerial delivery drones, ground bots, and self-driving trucks and vans.



The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the globe have prompted the widespread utilization of online shopping platforms for shipping of daily necessities.

This, in turn, is facilitating the extensive uptake of various autonomous last mile delivery solutions for delivering goods at doorsteps, while mitigating face-to-face contact amongst individuals during the pandemic, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms with robots and drones to perform smart tracking, optimize the route, enable around clock delivery, enable smooth delivery in challenging geographies, and promote fuel efficiencies are contributing to the market.

Other factors, such as significant expansion in the e-commerce industry and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce advanced delivery solutions to meet the rising consumer demand for fast delivery of packages and the changing dynamics of urban commercial deliveries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



