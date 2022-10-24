Global Aviation Analytics Market Report 2022: Incorporation of AI-Based Analytics Solutions for Critical Functions in the Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions) Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Application, End-user (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Forecast to 2027″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The aviation analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027. Aviation analytics is an evolving technology, which is increasingly being used to arrive at actionable insights for various business functions. The aviation analytics market is highly competitive, with many existing analytical solution providers and increasing niche players who have a significant regional reach.

The mobility & functionality segment of the aviation analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The growing need to modernize aircraft fleet and airport operations in order to improve flight safety is a major factor driving the demand for aviation analytics in flight risk management.

Based on end user, the airport segment is projected to lead the aviation analytics market across the forecast period

Growing preferences for air travel and demand for passenger convenience and safety are driving the demand for aviation analytics solutions in airports. Sales and marketing, inventory management, customer experience, and wealth management are some of the major functions of aviation analytics solutions deployed in airports. Airports are segmented into three categories, small, medium, and large airports.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation analytics market in 2022

The adoption of aviation analytics solutions is higher in North America as compared to other regions. This is mainly because of the presence of various developed economies such as Canada and the US. The region also has been benefiting from low oil prices, improved efficiency in aircraft operations, and a steady labor market over the years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancement in Cloud-Based IT Solutions for Data Collection

Demand for Optimized Business Operations Through Application of Structured Analytical Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Identifying New Market Opportunities by Analyzing Customer Behavior and Preferences

Reduced Maintenance Costs and Downtime by Employing Predictive Analytics

Restraints

Lack of Appropriate Analytical Skills

Opportunities

Cloud-Based Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics

Incorporation of AI-Based Analytics Solutions for Critical Functions in the Aviation Industry

Challenges

Requirement for Diverse Data Models

