Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023 with Profiles of 150+ Players

Renewable energy sources can be converted directly into biofuels. There has been a huge growth in the production and usage of biofuels as substitutes for fossil fuels.

Due to the declining reserve of fossil resources as well as environmental concerns, and essential energy security, it is important to develop renewable and sustainable energy and chemicals.

The use of biofuels manufactured from plant-based biomass as feedstock would reduce fossil fuel consumption and consequently the negative impact on the environment.

Renewable energy sources cover a broad raw material base, including cellulosic biomass (fibrous and inedible parts of plants), waste materials, algae, and biogas.

The Global Market for Biofuels covers biobased fuels, bio-diesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), biogas, electrofuels (e-fuels), green ammonia based on utilization of:

First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.

Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.

Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass

Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.

Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers.

Market challenges.

Biofuels costs, now and estimated to 2033.

Biofuel consumption to 2033.

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, bio-naphtha, biobased alcohol fuels, biofuel from plastic waste & used tires, biofules from carbon capture renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies.

Production and synthesis methods.

Biofuel industry developments and investments 2020-2023.

153 company profiles including

BTG Bioliquids

Byogy Renewables

Caphenia

Enerkem

Infinium. Eni S.p.A.

Ensyn

FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Genecis Bioindustries

Gevo

Haldor Topsoe

Opera Bioscience

Steeper Energy

SunFire GmbH

Vertus Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market challenges

2.3 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production

3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023

4 BIOFUELS

4.1 The global biofuels market

4.1.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

4.1.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

4.2 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type

4.3 Types

4.3.1 Solid Biofuels

4.3.2 Liquid Biofuels

4.3.3 Gaseous Biofuels

4.3.4 Conventional Biofuels

4.3.5 Advanced Biofuels

4.4 Feedstocks

4.4.1 First-generation (1-G)

4.4.2 Second-generation (2-G)

4.4.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

4.4.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

4.4.3 Third-generation (3-G)

4.4.3.1 Algal biofuels

4.4.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

4.4.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

5.1 Biodiesel

5.1.1 Biodiesel by generation

5.1.2 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels

5.1.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass

5.1.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification

5.1.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)

5.1.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil

5.1.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel

5.1.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass

5.1.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

5.1.2.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)

5.1.3 Global production and consumption

5.2 Renewable diesel

5.2.1 Production

5.2.2 Global consumption

5.3 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels

5.3.1 Description

5.3.2 Global market

5.3.3 Production pathways

5.3.4 Costs

5.3.5 Biojet fuel production capacities

5.3.6 Challenges

5.3.7 Global consumption

5.4 Syngas

5.5 Biogas and biomethane

5.5.1 Feedstocks

5.6 Bio-naphtha

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Markets and applications

5.6.3 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned

5.6.4 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned

6 ALCOHOL FUELS

6.1 Biomethanol

6.1.1 Methanol-to gasoline technology

6.1.1.1 Production processes

6.2 Bioethanol

6.2.1 Technology description

6.2.2 1G Bio-Ethanol

6.2.3 Ethanol to jet fuel technology

6.2.4 Methanol from pulp & paper production

6.2.5 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation

6.2.6 Gasification

6.2.6.1 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

6.2.6.2 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion

6.2.7 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis

6.2.8 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation

6.2.8.1 Separate hydrolysis and fermentation

6.2.8.2 Simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (SSF)

6.2.8.3 Pre-hydrolysis and simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (PSSF)

6.2.8.4 Simultaneous saccharification and co-fermentation (SSCF)

6.2.8.5 Direct conversion (consolidated bioprocessing) (CBP)

6.2.9 Global ethanol consumption

6.3 Biobutanol

6.3.1 Production

7 BIOFUEL FROM PLASTIC WASTE AND USED TIRES

7.1 Plastic pyrolysis

7.2 Used tires pyrolysis

7.2.1 Conversion to biofuel

8 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels

8.2 Feedstocks

8.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis

8.2.2 CO2 capture

8.3 Production

8.4 Electrolysers

8.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)

8.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)

8.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)

8.5 Costs

8.6 Market challenges

8.7 Companies

9 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

9.1 Technology description

9.2 Production

10 GREEN AMMONIA

10.1 Production

10.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production

10.1.2 Green ammonia projects

10.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

10.2.1 Haber-Bosch process

10.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation

10.2.3 Electrochemical production

10.2.4 Chemical looping processes

10.3 Blue ammonia

10.3.1 Blue ammonia projects

10.4 Markets and applications

10.4.1 Chemical energy storage

10.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells

10.4.2 Marine fuel

10.5 Costs

10.6 Estimated market demand

10.7 Companies and projects

11 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

11.1 Overview

11.2 CO2 capture from point sources

11.3 Production routes

11.4 Direct air capture (DAC)

11.4.1 Description

11.4.2 Deployment

11.4.3 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

11.4.4 Technologies

11.4.5 Commercialization and plants

11.4.6 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC

11.4.7 DAC plants and projects-current and planned

11.4.8 Markets for DAC

11.4.9 Costs

11.4.10 Challenges

11.4.11 Players and production

11.5 Methanol

11.6 Algae based biofuels

11.7 CO2-fuels from solar

11.8 Companies

11.9 Challenges

12 COMPANY PROFILES (153 company profiles)

