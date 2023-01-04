Global Cloud User Survey Report 2022:The State of the Cloud and the Importance of Hybrid and Multicloud Environments for Business Success

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “The State of the Cloud: The Importance of Hybrid and Multicloud Environments for Business Success” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to respondents to the 2022 Global Cloud User survey, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) represent the most critical aspect of digital transformation.

As such, companies continue to build their hybrid, multicloud environments to support strategic business goals, such as revenue growth, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency.

In the 11th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and world regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.

The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future of the cloud market.

Notable findings include:

Businesses view hybrid and multicloud environments as critical to business success. 74% of respondents said that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multicloud environment.

While businesses still keep some apps on-premises due to security, resiliency, or sustainability concerns, legacy infrastructure usage dipped slightly for the first time in several years, with both on-premises data center usage and colocation usage declining by about 5%.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

3. Cloud Remains the Foundation for Digital Transformation

Business Priorities Require New Technologies

IT Department Drives Tech Decisions, but Lines of Business and C-Suite are Influencers

Deploying a Hybrid Environment is Necessary but Comes with Significant Challenges

4. Hybrid and Multicloud Environments Critical for Business Success

Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Remain Essential to Success

Legacy Applications Continue to Migrate to the Cloud

Legacy Infrastructure Usage Decreases

Security, Control, and Sustainability Keeping Some Applications On-premises

Businesses Modernize Applications for Cloud Using Various Methods

Businesses Move Applications Among Multiple Clouds

5. Businesses Realize Tangible Benefits by Engaging MSPs

Third-party Partners Support Enterprise Digitalization Strategies

MSPs Offer Planning and Migration Assistance

Benefits of Engaging a Managed Cloud Services Provider

6. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

