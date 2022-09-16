 Posted in Blog

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Robust Growth Driven By Rising Food Demands From an Expanding Population

 September 16, 2022  Leave a Comment on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Robust Growth Driven By Rising Food Demands From an Expanding Population
Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type, By Type, By Equipment, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The demand for food is increasing due to both population growth and the changing environmental conditions. Due to the increased use of commercial greenhouse technology and the expanding employment of cutting-edge technologies in the agriculture sector, it is anticipated that the worldwide market for commercial greenhouses will see profitable opportunities in the forecast period.

A greenhouse that is utilized to raise crops for profit is known as a commercial greenhouse. The equipment and materials employed in the greenhouse have an effect on its production and raise its profitability. In the commercial greenhouse, artificial technologies like coolers, heaters, lighting, and enough ventilation are used to boost the yield.

To capture the sunshine and maintain a warm interior temperature, they cover the greenhouse with a variety of materials, including glass and plastic. The greenhouse has proven to be beneficial in ensuring the production of required crops throughout the year.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global commercial greenhouse market from 2017 to 2021
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global commercial greenhouse market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
  • To classify and forecast the global commercial greenhouse market based on product type, type, equipment, region, and company.
  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global commercial greenhouse market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global commercial greenhouse market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global commercial greenhouse market.
  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global commercial greenhouse market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:In this report, global commercial greenhouse market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Product Type:

  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Flowers & Ornamentals
  • Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type:

  • Plastic Greenhouse
  • Glass Greenhouse

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Equipment:

  • Cooling Systems
  • Heating Systems
  • Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market



6. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



7. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



8. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



10. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

  • Lumigrow, Inc.
  • Agra Tech, Inc.
  • Argus Control Systems
  • Heliospectra AB
  • Nexus Corporation
  • The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd
  • Poly-Tex, Inc.
  • DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.
  • Rough Brothers Inc.
  • Logiqs BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bghx1k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-greenhouse-market-report-2022–robust-growth-driven-by-rising-food-demands-from-an-expanding-population-301626375.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.