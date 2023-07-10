Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $247.4 Billion by 2030: Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Digital Insurance Platform: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$117.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$247.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$177.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) –
- Accenture plc
- Appian Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Duck Creek Technologies
- DXC Technology Company
- EIS Group Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Majesco
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mindtree Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Prima Solutions SA
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization
- Challenges for Digital Acceleration
- Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry
- Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient, Traditional Insurance Companies
- Digital Insurance Platform – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Digital Insurance Platform: Creating Value Ecosystems within Insurance Industry
- Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and Tools
- Digital Insurance Platform Market Charts an Ambitious Course with Positive Outlook: Global Market Prospects
- Pandemic-Led Boost to Digitalization: A Bonus for Digital Insurance Platforms
- Key Drivers & Restraints
- Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic
- Recent Market Activity
- Analysis by Application: Automotive & Transportation to Remain Primary Application
- Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel, and Other Applications
- Analysis by End-Use
- Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Digital Insurance Platform Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Impact of Pandemic on the Asian Insurance Digitalization Roadmap
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years
- Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal
- Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to Reshape Insurance Sector
- Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance Augurs Well
- Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model
- Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) Worldwide: April 2020
- Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the Digital Insurance Marketplace
- Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- Retail mCommerce Sales as % of Retail eCommerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy to Aid Wider Uptake
- Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour
- Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes to Benefit the Market
- AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model
- Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology
- FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion
- Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nj807
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-insurance-platform-market-to-reach-247-4-billion-by-2030-chatbots-emerge-as-prominent-elements-in-digital-insurance-model-301873031.html
SOURCE Research and Markets