Global E-waste Management Market to Reach $23.72 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.24%

The Global E-waste Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.24%.
Market Segmentations
The Global E-waste Management Market is segmented based on Type, Recycler Type, Material Recovery, Source, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Recycle and Trashed.
- By Recycler Type, the market is classified into Glass Recycler, Metal Recycler, Plastic Recycler, and Printed Circuit Board Recycler.
- By Material Recovery, the market is classified into Ceramics, Glass Metal, Plastic, and Others.
- By Source, the market is classified into Household Appliances, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, and IT & Telecommunication.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global E-waste Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global E-waste Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Decreasing Life Span of Electronic Devices
- High Rate of Obsolescence
- Health Hazards Associated with E-Waste
Restraints
- High Cost of E-Waste Management
Opportunities
- Government Regulations and Policies to Effectively Manage E-Waste
- Rapid Innovations in Technology
Challenges
- Inadequacy of Infrastructure
- Low Awareness in Developed Regions
