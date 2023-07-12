Global Fork Sensors Market Predicted to Reach $500.7 Million by 2030: Driven by Advances in Optical and Ultrasonic Technologies

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fork Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Fork Sensors estimated at US$292.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$500.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$238.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Fork Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.3 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Global Middle Class Population: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into Fork Sensors Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Fork Sensors: A Brief Synopsis

Ideal for Detecting Small Parts

Fork Sensor with Combined Benefits of Ultrasonic and Light-based Sensors

Tuning Fork Sensors: Definition and Functionality

An Innovative Tuning Fork Sensing Technology-based Sensor

Benefits of Tuning Fork Sensors

Applications for Tuning Fork Sensors

Global Fork Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type: Optical Fork Sensors to Witness High Growth

World Fork Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic, and Vibrating Tuning

Analysis by End-Use

World Fork Sensors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Fork Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Fork Sensors Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Africa , Middle East , USA , Japan , Europe , and Canada

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Fork Sensors – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand in Packaging & Labeling Applications

Fork Sensors Facilitate Seamless Coordination in Quality Control and Track & Trace in Packaging Processes

Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines

Printing & Packaging Made Easier in Consumer Goods Processing

Emphasis on Automation and Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Widen Business Opportunities

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)

Demand for Robust Identification Technologies for Real-Time Tracing in Food Industry Bodes Well

Healthy Trajectory in Food & Beverages Sector Augurs Well

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Relevance of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case

Technology Advancements & Innovations Steer Momentum

Leuze’s GSX Fork Sensor: A Breakthrough Design

