Global Green Technologies and Sustainability Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Coverage of Innovative and Fascinating Cutting-edge Startups and Businesses

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Green Technologies and Sustainability: Global Market Outlook” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers the market for green technology with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for green technology in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028.

The market for green technology is still relatively new, but because more people are becoming aware of the effects of climate change and the depletion of natural resources, it has attracted a lot of investment interest.



Protecting the environment, repairing environmental harm from the past, and preserving the natural resources of the planet are the objectives of green technology. Green technology is a booming business that has drawn significant sums of financial capital. The use of green technology may be a company or industry target. Green technology objectives are frequently included in an organization’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) statement or even in the mission statement of a company. Socially conscious investors are increasingly trying to focus their potential investments to include only businesses that use or create green technologies.



Green technology lowers costs by enhancing product design, reducing waste, reducing carbon footprint, and improving business efficiency; it also generates new job opportunities. Green technology increases quality of life while reducing negative effects on the environment and lowering expenses when compared to older technologies.



Sustainability has become an essential component of contemporary enterprises that no business can afford to ignore as the globe struggles with the environmental repercussions of human activity. Today’s clients, shareholders and employees want ethical behavior towards the environment and society.

Companies must put sustainability at the top of their lists of priorities if they want to win over stakeholders’ trust and loyalty. Similarly, steps are being taken by governments and international organizations to cut carbon emissions. Businesses therefore must contribute by reducing the carbon footprint of their daily operations, distribution networks, and resource consumption.



The United Nations (UN) has several projects to help actors in national innovation systems create and use technology for more productive and sustainable activity. The Technology Facilitation Mechanism created by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has facilitated collaboration and partnerships in science, technology and innovation for sustainable development. The UN system aids nations in putting multilateral environmental agreements into effect by providing the necessary funding.



Corporate social responsibility programs have developed to put a stronger emphasis on sustainability. For instance, Google asserts that the Google Maps eco-routing tool has helped to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions. Google’s strategy for combating climate change includes educating consumers to make wiser decisions, decarbonizing its supply chain and operations, and leveraging technology to assist companies and towns in calculating their carbon footprints.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for green technologies and sustainability

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, 2024, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Coverage of innovative and fascinating cutting-edge startups and businesses which are environmentally friendly and creating amazing green technology solutions

Explanation of the major drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape, and current trends of the green technology and sustainability market

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

Opportunity to Save Costs by Investing in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions

Widespread Adoption of Ai

Greentech Startups Can Attract Large Organizations

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology and Industry

Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology

Internet of Things (Iot)

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cybersecurity

Blockchain

Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Industry

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive

Fmcg and Retail

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Venture Capital (Vc) Funding in Green Tech

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) Developments

Overview

Esg Performance in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of Esg in the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market

Esg Practices in the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Recent Key Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Cority

Enablon ( Wolters Kluwer )

) Engie Impact

General Electric

IBM

Intelex Technologies

Minesense Technologies Ltd.

Processmap

Salesforce Inc.

Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2vjx5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-technologies-and-sustainability-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-coverage-of-innovative-and-fascinating-cutting-edge-startups-and-businesses-301911094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

