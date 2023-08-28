Global Green Technologies and Sustainability Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Coverage of Innovative and Fascinating Cutting-edge Startups and Businesses

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Green Technologies and Sustainability: Global Market Outlook” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report covers the market for green technology with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for green technology in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028.
The market for green technology is still relatively new, but because more people are becoming aware of the effects of climate change and the depletion of natural resources, it has attracted a lot of investment interest.
Protecting the environment, repairing environmental harm from the past, and preserving the natural resources of the planet are the objectives of green technology. Green technology is a booming business that has drawn significant sums of financial capital. The use of green technology may be a company or industry target. Green technology objectives are frequently included in an organization’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) statement or even in the mission statement of a company. Socially conscious investors are increasingly trying to focus their potential investments to include only businesses that use or create green technologies.
Green technology lowers costs by enhancing product design, reducing waste, reducing carbon footprint, and improving business efficiency; it also generates new job opportunities. Green technology increases quality of life while reducing negative effects on the environment and lowering expenses when compared to older technologies.
Sustainability has become an essential component of contemporary enterprises that no business can afford to ignore as the globe struggles with the environmental repercussions of human activity. Today’s clients, shareholders and employees want ethical behavior towards the environment and society.
Companies must put sustainability at the top of their lists of priorities if they want to win over stakeholders’ trust and loyalty. Similarly, steps are being taken by governments and international organizations to cut carbon emissions. Businesses therefore must contribute by reducing the carbon footprint of their daily operations, distribution networks, and resource consumption.
The United Nations (UN) has several projects to help actors in national innovation systems create and use technology for more productive and sustainable activity. The Technology Facilitation Mechanism created by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has facilitated collaboration and partnerships in science, technology and innovation for sustainable development. The UN system aids nations in putting multilateral environmental agreements into effect by providing the necessary funding.
Corporate social responsibility programs have developed to put a stronger emphasis on sustainability. For instance, Google asserts that the Google Maps eco-routing tool has helped to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions. Google’s strategy for combating climate change includes educating consumers to make wiser decisions, decarbonizing its supply chain and operations, and leveraging technology to assist companies and towns in calculating their carbon footprints.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for green technologies and sustainability
- Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, 2024, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Coverage of innovative and fascinating cutting-edge startups and businesses which are environmentally friendly and creating amazing green technology solutions
- Explanation of the major drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape, and current trends of the green technology and sustainability market
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities
- Opportunity to Save Costs by Investing in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions
- Widespread Adoption of Ai
- Greentech Startups Can Attract Large Organizations
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology and Industry
- Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology
- Internet of Things (Iot)
- Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Analytics
- Digital Twin
- Cybersecurity
- Blockchain
- Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Industry
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Fmcg and Retail
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size by Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- M&A Analysis
- Venture Capital (Vc) Funding in Green Tech
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) Developments
- Overview
- Esg Performance in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of Esg in the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market
- Esg Practices in the Green Technology and Sustainability Solutions Market
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Key Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Cority
- Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
- Engie Impact
- General Electric
- IBM
- Intelex Technologies
- Minesense Technologies Ltd.
- Processmap
- Salesforce Inc.
- Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2vjx5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-technologies-and-sustainability-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-coverage-of-innovative-and-fascinating-cutting-edge-startups-and-businesses-301911094.html
SOURCE Research and Markets