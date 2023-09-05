Global Healthcare Informatics Market Report 2023-2031: Transforming Oncology Care – Informatics Solutions Pave the Path for Patient-Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Healthcare Informatics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The healthcare informatics market is set to experience a robust CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2031, fueled by technological progress, surging demand for efficient healthcare systems, and an intensified focus on digitization and data management in the healthcare sector.

This study comprehensively analyzes each segment from 2021 to 2031, with a base year of 2022, projecting Compounded Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for the forecast period.

The popularity of telemedicine solutions surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling remote patient consultations and monitoring. Healthcare analytics tools, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, extract valuable insights from extensive healthcare data, supporting clinical decisions and improving patient outcomes.

The healthcare informatics market is a competitive landscape, featuring key players such as Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others. These industry leaders provide a diverse array of solutions and services globally.

In this dynamic environment, these companies continuously innovate to differentiate themselves and maintain market dominance. Product innovation is a primary strategy, with heavy investments in research and development for advanced solutions, enhanced analytics, and seamless integration with other healthcare systems to enhance clinical decisions and patient care.

Market players are also expanding geographically, targeting emerging economies like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where the demand for advanced healthcare technologies is growing. The trend of mergers and acquisitions prevails, aiding in augmenting product portfolios and enhancing market positions, thus bolstering their competitive edge and achieving economies of scale.

Nonetheless, challenges persist, particularly interoperability and data integration. The industry is actively working towards standardized protocols and frameworks that enable seamless data exchange among various healthcare systems and stakeholders, addressing a critical concern in the healthcare informatics market’s ongoing evolution.

Report Highlights

Technological Advancements Propel Healthcare Informatics Growth Rapid technological progress has been a key catalyst driving the expansion of the healthcare informatics market. Innovations in software, hardware, and communication technologies have transformed data collection, storage, and analysis in healthcare. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) have played pivotal roles, enhancing secure data access and real-time patient care.

Government Initiatives Foster Digitization in Healthcare Government support and regulations have significantly boosted the adoption of healthcare informatics solutions. Global governments have championed digitizing healthcare records and electronic health information exchange. Initiatives like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S. have spurred investments in informatics solutions, resulting in substantial EHR technology adoption.

Data-Driven Decision-Making Amplifies Impact The trend towards data-driven decision-making in healthcare is gaining momentum, facilitated by healthcare informatics solutions. These tools enable the analysis of vast data volumes to generate actionable insights, revolutionizing clinical decision-making. Analytics tools have proven to decrease hospital readmissions and lower healthcare costs, underlining their value in enhancing patient outcomes and cost-efficiency.

Data Privacy and Security Challenges Loom Despite its growth potential, the healthcare informatics market faces significant challenges related to data privacy and security. As digitalization grows, so do concerns over data breaches and unauthorized access. Healthcare informatics stakeholders must prioritize robust cybersecurity measures and regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA, to mitigate these concerns and build trust among patients and providers.

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Take the Lead Among the segments in the healthcare informatics market, Hospital Information Systems (HIS) show remarkable promise. HIS digitizes and streamlines hospital operations, including patient data management and billing. With the rising demand for electronic health records and efficient patient care, HIS is witnessing substantial growth.

Oncology Leads Healthcare Informatics Applications In terms of applications, Oncology stands out with the highest growth potential. With the rising prevalence of cancer, healthcare informatics supports oncologists with advanced tools for diagnosis and personalized therapies. The integration of medical imaging, genomics, and patient data analytics has significantly improved oncology care.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Growth Hotspot Asia-Pacific is set to experience the highest growth rate due to factors such as the adoption of digital health technologies and increased healthcare expenditure. North America holds the highest revenue percentage in 2022, driven by early technology adoption, robust IT infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives. Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are also witnessing steady growth in the healthcare informatics market, fueled by increasing awareness and investment in healthcare IT solutions.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Healthcare Informatics market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Healthcare Informatics market?

Which is the largest regional market for Healthcare Informatics market?

Which are the key trends driving Healthcare Informatics market growth?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Healthcare Informatics market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Healthcare Informatics market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Segmentation

Type

Hospital Information Systems

Electronic Health Record

Electronic Medical Record

Real-time Healthcare

Patient Engagement Solutions

Population Health Management

Pharmacy Information Systems

Prescription Management

Automated Dispensing Systems

Inventory Management

Laboratory Information Systems

Medical Imaging Information System

Radiology Information Systems

Monitoring Analysis Software

Picture Archiving & Communication Systems

Others

Health Insurance Information System

Application

Renal Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Region Segment (2021 – 2031; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

