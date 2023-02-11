Global Hearables Market Report to 2028: Players Include Apple, Bose, Bragi, Jabra and LG Electronics

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hearables Market by Product, Type, Connectivity Technology, End User, and Region 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global hearables market size reached US$ 35.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 70.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.11% during 2022-2028.

Hearables, or smart headphones, refer to convenient, wireless, computational in-ear wearable devices designed for wireless communication, clinical monitoring, and fitness tracking. They can be interconnected with any electronic device through Bluetooth, digital enhanced cordless telecommunication (DECT), Wi-Fi, and cellular networks.

As compared to conventional headphones, hearables are featured with biometric proximity and various sensors that enable devices to acquire users’ contexts, preferences, and behaviors.

Apart from this, they can supervise brain waves to generate better sound output, enhance ambient sounds, augment voice clarity, and provide voice-based personal assistance. Based on these properties, hearables are worn by users to suppress environment-based noise and improve the overall audio experience. Currently, they are mainly available in on and over-ear headsets and earbud forms.



With the considerable expansion in the electronics sector, there has been an increasing need for wireless headphones and infotainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation properties, which is majorly driving the market growth.

Additionally, the launch of portable hearables and their widespread adoption across the commercial and industrial sectors to monitor individuals’ health status and mitigate the hearing loss threat are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the advent of in-ear or external microphone hearing computing to allow hands-free calling and communication while mitigating background noises is contributing to the market growth.

This is further influenced by the large-scale integration of location-based suggestions, voice-based personal assistance, gesture and touch-based control, and near-field communication (NFC) technologies.

Moreover, the shifting consumer inclination toward miniaturized electronic devices due to their sleek design is supplementing the product demand. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer hearables with audio programming, real-time metrics, and sleeping solutions are positively stimulating the market growth.



