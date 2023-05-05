Global Hydrogen Projects Database 2022: Green Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Electrolyzers (Alkaline, PEM, SOEC, AEM)

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Hydrogen Projects Database – Hydrogen Projects by Application, Region, Country, Type of Hydrogen Produced, Technology Implemented, Project Size, and Current Status” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Hydrogen Project Database contains over 1,000 installed and announced hydrogen projects split by applications, regions, countries, type of hydrogen, project size and production technologies.
This database also provides an overview of the key partnerships, agreements, alliances and deals formed in the hydrogen value chain, followed by the details of mergers and acquisitions from occurred in the hydrogen market till 2022. This comprehensive database covers 3 regions and more than 60 countries.
Due to its simplicity and abundance, hydrogen is emerging as a fuel for the future. It has widespread applications in various industries like power generation, refining, ammonia, methanol, iron and steel, glass, road transport, aviation, rail and maritime. These industries mostly use either green hydrogen which is produced through electrolysis using renewables or blue hydrogen which is produced using fossil fuels combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.
Hydrogen potential is optimally dispersed around the globe with a vast potential in USA, Canada, Chile, Australia, Japan, Korea, China, most of Middle East and the European continent. Global hydrogen demand has increased with a CAGR of 2%, from 60 Mt to 90 Mt since the start of this century and is expected to be approximately 500 Mt by 2050.
It will primarily be driven by refining and industrial use whereas applications like mobility and power constitute a very small portion of this demand. Europe is emerging as the leader in hydrogen production and usage as within the EU, there are more than 750 announced projects from all parts of the value chain that are expected to enter operation by 2025.
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2afan
