Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to 2027: Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs

The global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Commercial Grade IMU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Grade IMU segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

IMU Market Long Term Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market

Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth Inhibitor

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemic

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis: Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Subdued Industrial Activity during Pandemic Induces Weakness into Inertial Measurement Unit Market

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 71 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects

Key Components & Working of IMUs

Major Applications of IMUs

Limitations of IMUs

Space Launch: A Key Growth Segment

Segmental Insights by Component

Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand, North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market

Recent Market Activity

Select World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of Inertial Navigation System Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

IMUs as Backbone of Inertial Navigation Systems

Powered by IMU, Inertial Navigation Takes Vehicle Control & Balance to Next Level

Autonomy Gets Big Boost from Inertial Navigation Systems

IMU-Driven Inertial Navigation is Key for Future Driving

Players Focus on IMUs for Demanding Industrial Environments

Consumer Electronics: A Major Market for IMUs

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerates Growth Momentum

Advanced IMUs to Considerably Enhance Operational Safety and Positioning of AVs

Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost Market Prospects

IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities in Aerospace & Defense Systems

Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Proliferation of UAVs/Drone to Drive Demand for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

IMUs as Essential Components of UAVs

IMUs & Gyro Stabilization Ensure Super Smooth Flight for Drones

Surveying Made Easier with IMU

IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots

Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market

MedTech Industry’s Digital Makeover Offers String Growth Potential

Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical

Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Growth

