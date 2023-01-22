Global Interactive Response Technology (IRT) Benchmarking & Market Dynamics Report 2022 – Gain an Understanding of the IRT Solutions Being Utilized Most by Peers

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IRT Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (4th Ed)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Interactive Response Technology (IRT) space, also sometimes called Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), has continued to evolve since 2014.
Over the years, clinical technologies have been driven by the need to integrate, yielding a landscape of integrated technology providers and full-service CROs that offer IRT as part of a suite of other technologies. There are few dedicated IRT providers left among the market leaders, and customers continue to value integration with EDC, CTMS, eCOA, and other technologies above all else.
The clinical technology industry continues to see a lot of change, including mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs among leaders in the space. Furthermore, decentralized trials have disrupted traditional clinical trial methods, challenging IRT providers to support direct to patient shipping and other unmet needs. Amidst all of the upheaval, the publisher aims to stay abreast of the latest trends in clinical technology and to keep a pulse on outsourcing trends and provider performance.
This report digs into the IRT provider evaluation process, including which criteria are most important for choosing a provider, the role of build complexity in provider selection, and critical quality measures for IRT systems.
Also included is an overview of outsourcing trends, such as usage of preferred provider agreements, how rates of outsourcing to third party providers differ across company sizes, suggested improvements to IRT systems from users, and unmet needs in decentralized trials.
In keeping with the benchmarking methodology used across many of the publisher’s reports, this report includes an analysis of key metrics of brand strength, a metric based on pure perception in the marketplace, as well as brand performance, which is based on respondent evaluations of their recent interactions with service providers.
What you will learn:
Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, or Biotech Sponsor Organizations and CROs:
- Learn which IRT solutions are being utilized most by your peers
- Understand which providers are performing well against 17 key criteria and might be a good fit for your studies
- Learn how others in the outsourcing community are evaluating and maintaining relationships with their favorite providers
IRT Service Providers:
- Understand the importance sponsors place on various service attributes and technical capabilities when selecting an IRT solution
- Understand how your brand is perceived in the marketplace
- Benchmark your performance against 21 service providers across 17 attributes based on the experience of real users in the IRT outsourcing community
- Read verbatim responses to understand why respondents prefer specific solutions, what improvements they would like to see in future versions of IRT, and what suggestions they have for supporting decentralized trials
Major Topics:
- IRT Provider Selection Process
- Outsourcing Trends
- IRT Provider Perceptions
- IRT Provider Performance
- Company Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics and Qualifications
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
IRT Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important Provider Selection Criteria
- Selection Criteria Increasing in Importance
- Complexity of Clinical Trials
- Vendor Selection: Complexity
- Vendor Selection: Therapeutic Expertise
- Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems
Outsourcing Trends
- Primary Section Takeaways
- IRT Usage
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Desired IRT Improvements
- Desired Reporting Improvements
- IRT Performance in Decentralized Trials
- Direct to Patient Shipping
- Unmet IRT Needs in Decentralized Trials – Selected Statements
IRT Provider Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage
- Industry Leadership
- Provider Preference
- Provider Preference Among Users
- Reasons for IRT Provider Preference
- Selected Reasons for IRT Provider Preference – Top 8 Providers
- Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider
- Selected Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider – Top 8 Providers
- Cost Perceptions
IRT Provider Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Capabilities
- User-Friendliness
- Staff Characteristics/Support
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across IRT Providers
- Capabilities
- User-Friendliness
- Staff Characteristics/Support
Company Service Quality Profiles
- Brand Snapshot
Study Data
- IRT Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage
- IRT Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses
- IRT Leaders, Prompted
- IRT Provider Preference
- Reasons for IRT Provider Preference
- Reasons for IRT Provider Preference – by Provider
- 4G Clinical Prancer RTSM
- Almac IXRS-3
- Aris Global Lifesphere
- Calyx IRT
- Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)
- Clario RTSM
- Endpoint Clinical PULSE
- ICON Flex Advantage
- Medidata Rave RTSM
- Medpace ClinTrak IRT
- Oracle
- PPD IRT
- S-Clinica ClinVision IRT
- Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM
- Suvoda IRT
- Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)
- YPrime IRT
- Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider
- Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider – by Provider
- 4G Clinical Prancer RTSM
- Almac IXRS-3
- Aris Global Lifesphere
- Calyx IRT
- Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)
- Clario RTSM
- Endpoint Clinical PULSE
- ICON Flex Advantage
- Medidata Rave RTSM
- Medpace ClinTrak IRT
- Oracle
- PPD IRT
- S-Clinica ClinVision IRT
- Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM
- Suvoda IRT
- Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)
- YPrime IRT
- Cost Perceptions
- Selection Drivers
- Future Selection Drivers
- Complexity of Trials
- Impact of Complexity on Vendor Selection
- Experience Preference
- Better Functionality Preference
- IRT as Vendor’s Main Service
- Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems
- In-house vs Outsourced IRT Use
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Percent of IRT Work Awarded to Preferred Providers
- Desired IRT Improvements
- Desired Reporting Improvements
- Future Use of Dedicated IRT Suppliers vs Integrated Service Companies
- Importance of Technology vs Professional Implementation/ Customization
- IRT Performance in Decentralized Trials
- Direct to Patient Shipping
- Unmet IRT Needs in Decentralized Trials
- Slightly met my needs
- Somewhat met my needs
- Mostly met my needs
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- 4G Clinical Prancer RTSM
- Almac IXRS-3
- Aris Global Lifesphere
- Calyx IRT
- Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)
- Clario RTSM (formerly Bioclinica)
- DSG eCaseLink IRT
- Endpoint Clinical PULSE
- ICON Flex Advantage
- Medidata Rave RTSM
- Medpace Clintrak IRT
- Medrio RTSM
- Oracle
- PPD IRT
- Premier Research
- S-Clinica ClinVision IRT
- Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM
- Suvoda IRT
- Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)
- Worldwide Clinical Trials IxRS
- YPrime IRT
Demographics
- Company Type
- Company Size
Office Location
- Job Level
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Number of Current Clinical Trials
- Clinical Technology Familiarity
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
About the Publisher
