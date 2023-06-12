Global IPTV Market Report 2023: Growth in Preference for Video-on-demand and High-definition Channels Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IPTV Market By Component, By Application, By Device Type, By Transmission Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the IPTV market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $146.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Akamai Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Airtel India

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the network architecture, equipment and technology, middleware, and software platform used to deliver real-time standard or high-definition television (HDTV) signals over a Managed Communications Service Provider (CSP) network. The main types of IPTV are video IPTV and non-video IPTV.

Video IPTV refers to the delivery of media content, videos, or live television through an IP network. IPTV will either be using the public internet, a private local area network, or a wide area network. The different applications include linear television, nonlinear television and is used in small & medium enterprise, large enterprise, residential customers.



Key factors driving the growth of the internet protocol television market include growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment, and increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices.

The demand for value-added services such as high definition (HD) and video-on-demand (VoD) is driving the growth of IPTV market. In addition, VoD is one of the innovative features that internet protocol TV offers and provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The videos are transmitted by the real time streaming protocol. In recent years VoD has gained tremendous popularity.

For instance, Netflix Inc. services offers VoD streaming services to offer wide range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and others also several VoD platforms includes YouTube premium offered by Alphabet Inc., Amazon Prime by Amazon.com, Inc., and Apple, TV+ by Apple, Inc., In addition, to this Verizon Communication Inc., provides Pay-Per-View (PPV) and subscription or fee-based content VoD services.

Moreover, with the increase in demand for HD content globally, IPTV providers are enhancing their HD offering to increase their market presence. For instance, IPTV service providers such as AT&T, Verizon, along with the cable video service providers such as Comcast, and cablevision in the U.S. are in a high race to increase their customer base. These are expected to drive the growth of the IPTV market.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Rising adoption of 5G technology is expected to drive the market growth, owing to, these advanced technologies have leveraged multiple inputs and outputs to ensure maximum utilizations of network, reduced distortion, and high precision in signal transmission. In addition, heavy traffic from cloud-based libraries can easily be distributed due to the high bandwidth capacity of 5G technology.

Moreover, the demand for ultra-high definition (UHD) television is increasing due to increasing adoption of 5G technology. These technologies are energy efficient and provide high-quality video content viewing experience to the users, which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Internet protocol television (IPTV) market forecast along with the current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global Internet protocol television (IPTV) market trend is provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for alternative investment

Increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices

Growth in preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels

Restraints

Stringent regulatory norms

Lack of awareness and high infrastructure costs

Opportunities

Rising adoption of 5G technology

Key Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Advertising and Marketing

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application

Non-Linear TV

Linear TV

By Device Type

Smart Phones and Tablets

Smart TV

Desktops and Laptops

By Transmission Type

Wired

Wireless

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

