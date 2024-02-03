Global Legal Services Pricing Analysis 2024: Competitive Hourly Rates of Individual Attorneys and Support Staff of 1,900+ Firms Including the AMLAW 200, the NLJ 500, and the Prestigious Magic Circle

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Legal Services Pricing Platform” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

An unprecedented level of transparency and strategic insight into legal pricing is now available through the latest research publication added to a comprehensive Legal Services Pricing Platform. This transformative resource provides exhaustive details on the hourly rates of individual attorneys and support staff from more than 1,900 law firms around the world, including the AMLAW 200, the NLJ 500, and the prestigious Magic Circle.

The cutting-edge platform empowers stakeholders within the legal profession, from law firms to corporate counsel and consulting firms, by:

Facilitating annual rate adjustments for law firms to remain competitive

Enabling corporate counsel to efficiently negotiate multi-year agreements

Assisting consulting firms in determining transfer pricing and advisory services pricing

Presenting decision-makers with real-time comparative rate evidence to inform their hourly rates adjustments

Developing strategies for enterprise-wide pricing or on an individual engagement basis

With a focus foremost on enhanced decision-making capabilities, the Platform departs from traditional surveys and reports by offering an interactive, comparative analysis that positions users at the forefront of market intelligence. Legal professionals can now establish pricing with evidence-based confidence, fostered through access to extensive real-time, granular data.

Utilizing Real-Time Data for Smarter Pricing Decisions

In the realm of legal services, where pricing can be as nuanced as the cases themselves, having direct access to market rates is invaluable. The platform’s robust database includes:

Detailed hourly rates by individual attorneys , inclusive of firm, client, graduation and licensure year, practice areas, and geographic location

, inclusive of firm, client, graduation and licensure year, practice areas, and geographic location A comprehensive pool of data to optimize pricing in response to RFPs , increasing the likelihood of successful bids

, increasing the likelihood of successful bids Legal Project Management (LPM) insights for budgeting engagements based on historical billing practices by position within large law firms

This cutting-edge resource exemplifies how data-driven insights can redefine the traditional approach to legal service pricing, ensuring that law firms and counsel can establish rates that are both competitive and commensurate with the services provided. The release of this detailed hourly rate data positions the Legal Services Pricing Platform as an indispensable tool for the legal industry.

For firms eager to maintain a competitive edge, develop pricing strategies, or validate their billing structure, this platform delivers an unprecedented level of clarity. It stands as a testament to the significant role of data in shaping the future of legal price transparency and strategy.

The addition of this new research publication enhances the value proposition of the Legal Services Pricing Platform, firmly establishing it as an invincible asset in the legal industry’s strategic arsenal.

Companies Mentioned

1,900 Law Firms Included in the Platform

AMLAW 200

NLJ 500

Magic Circle

Consulting Firms Included in the Platform

PwC

KPMG

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

McKinsey

Grant Thornton

FTI Consulting

12,000 Companies Included in the Platform

Fortune 500

Global 500

Email

