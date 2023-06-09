Global Live Chat Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Live Chat Software: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Live Chat Software estimated at US$797.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Customer Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$808.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Informational segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Live Chat Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) –

Comm100 Network Corporation

Freshdesk

Intercom, Inc.

JivoSite Inc.

Kayako Limited

LiveChat, Inc.

LivePerson, Inc.

LiveZilla GmbH

LogMeIn, Inc.

Olark

Provide Support LLC

SnapEngage, LLC

Userlike UG

Velaro, Inc.

Woopra, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

What is Live Chat?

An Introduction to Live Chat Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Retail Emerges as the Leading End-Use Vertical

Asia-Pacific to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities

to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities Key Live Chat Statistics

Competition

Popular Live Chat Software: A Review

Live Chat Software – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth

Growing Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management Across Industry Verticals Fuels Adoption of Live Chat Software

Retail Industry Relies of Live Chat Software for Improved Customer Interactions

Global Retail Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Surge in E-Commerce Retail Presents Growth Opportunities for Live Chat Software

E-Commerce Sales as % of Global Retail Sales for the Years 2015-2025

Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth by Region (%) for 2019

Top Countries by Retail Ecommerce Sales (in $ Billion) for 2019

BFSI Emerges as a Major End-Use for Live Chat Software

Travel & Hospitality: Providing Customer Support Essential to Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic

Live Chat Software Gains Importance in IT and Telecom Industry

Chatbots: An Advanced Expression of Human-Machine Interactions

Chatbot Engagement among Consumers by Industry in the US: 2019

Healthcare Looks to Live Chat Solutions to Provide Effective Care

Innovative Uses & Advancements to Boost Live Chat Software Market

Lack of Standardization Emerges as a Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck8wzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-live-chat-software-strategic-business-report-2023-significant-benefits-of-live-chat-software-compared-to-conventional-forms-of-customer-support-spurs-growth-301847176.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

