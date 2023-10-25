Global Massive MIMO Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Massive MIMO – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Massive MIMO estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 51.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global wireless communication market is experiencing significant growth, with a strong focus on technologies such as LTE Advanced and 5G. According to a comprehensive report, LTE Advanced is projected to achieve a remarkable 41.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach US$25.2 Billion, while the LTE Advanced Pro segment is estimated to grow at an impressive 52% CAGR over the next eight years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the wireless communication market, covering a wide range of technologies, geographic regions, spectrum bands, and antenna configurations. Key technologies such as Massive MIMO, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G are explored, along with various spectrum bands and antenna configurations ranging from 8T8R to 128T128R and above.

In the United States, the Massive MIMO market is estimated at US$808.2 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world’s second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$22.2 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 61.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report provides data from 2020 to 2030, offering valuable insights into sales, revenues, and percentage breakdowns by region. These tables serve as essential resources for understanding the current trends and future prospects of wireless communication technologies on a global scale.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of 21.3% and 28.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 27%.

For industry professionals and stakeholders, this report is an indispensable tool to gain in-depth insights into the performance and trajectory of key players in the wireless communication market. Notable companies such as Samsung Group, Huawei Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are examined in detail.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis Management

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the Telecom Sector

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Massive MIMO

Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO

Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era

Competition

Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major Vendors

A Glance at Select Innovations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Massive MIMO – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential

Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile Telecommunication Companies

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand for Massive MIMO

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO Implementations

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

mmWave Band for 5G Network

Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave

All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity

Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range Applications Continues to Increase

Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal Processing in 5G Networks

Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication Systems

Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of Advanced Base Station Antennas

FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO

Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space

Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity

Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity

Need for New Modeling Techniques

Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to Massive MIMO

