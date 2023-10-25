Global Massive MIMO Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Massive MIMO – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Massive MIMO estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 51.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global wireless communication market is experiencing significant growth, with a strong focus on technologies such as LTE Advanced and 5G. According to a comprehensive report, LTE Advanced is projected to achieve a remarkable 41.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach US$25.2 Billion, while the LTE Advanced Pro segment is estimated to grow at an impressive 52% CAGR over the next eight years.
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the wireless communication market, covering a wide range of technologies, geographic regions, spectrum bands, and antenna configurations. Key technologies such as Massive MIMO, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G are explored, along with various spectrum bands and antenna configurations ranging from 8T8R to 128T128R and above.
In the United States, the Massive MIMO market is estimated at US$808.2 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world’s second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$22.2 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 61.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
The report provides data from 2020 to 2030, offering valuable insights into sales, revenues, and percentage breakdowns by region. These tables serve as essential resources for understanding the current trends and future prospects of wireless communication technologies on a global scale.
Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of 21.3% and 28.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 27%.
For industry professionals and stakeholders, this report is an indispensable tool to gain in-depth insights into the performance and trajectory of key players in the wireless communication market. Notable companies such as Samsung Group, Huawei Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are examined in detail.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis Management
- COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
- Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020
- Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the Telecom Sector
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- An Introduction to Massive MIMO
- Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO
- Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive MIMO Market
- Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era
- Competition
- Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major Vendors
- A Glance at Select Innovations
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Massive MIMO – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology
- Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential
- Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile Telecommunication Companies
- Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator
- Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in Massive MIMO Market
- Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks
- Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand for Massive MIMO
- Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO Implementations
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- mmWave Band for 5G Network
- Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave
- All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity
- Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks
- Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range Applications Continues to Increase
- Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal Processing in 5G Networks
- Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication Systems
- Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of Advanced Base Station Antennas
- FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO
- Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space
- Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market
- Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity
- Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity
- Need for New Modeling Techniques
- Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to Massive MIMO
