DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 — The "Mixed Signal SoC – Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mixed Signal SoC Market to Reach $110.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mixed Signal SoC estimated at US$75.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IT & Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Mixed Signal SoC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

