Global Mobile Analytics Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Mobile Advertisement & Marketing Analytics

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Mobile Analytics – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Mobile Analytics estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mobile Advertisement & Marketing Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.6% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-App Behavioral Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Mobile Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Mobile Analytics: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Mobile Analytics – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Measuring App Success Made Easier with Mobile Analytics
- Mobile Analytics Empower App Development Strategy
- Increased Emphasis on Data & Analytics for Positive Business Outcomes Augurs Well
- Growing Emphasis on Mobile BI Elevates Prospects
- Robust Smartphone Penetration Widens Business Opportunities
- Smartphone Penetration in Select Countries as of January 2021
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nixyw4
