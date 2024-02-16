Global Nanoclay Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as a Game Changer – Market Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Nanoclay – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Kaolinite segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed
- The Science Behind Nanotechnology
- Nanoclays: An Introduction
- Types Of Nanoclays
- End-Use Applications
- Market Outlook
- Challenges to Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth
- Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output
- Liquid NANOCLAY as a Game Changer
- Nanoclay Recipe for Soil Fertility
- Startups Enter the Fray
- Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities
- Nanoclays Help Overcome Material Limitations in Food Packaging Applications
- A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
- Global Beverage Consumption by Type (in%) : 2020
- Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry
- Nanoclays Garner Attention to Improve the Biodegradability of Polymers
- Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Nanoclays Gain Spotlight for Potential Role in Biomedical Applications
- Select Developments
- Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug Delivery Mechanisms
- Nanoclay Flame Retardants Extend the Eco-Friendly Advantage
- Automotive Sector: Prominent Consumer of Nanoclay
- Relevance in Aerospace Sector
- Industry Reports Growing Interest in Smectite Clay Minerals
- Rise in Application & Importance of Nanoclay in Paints & Coatings
- Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the Pandemic
- Emerging Applications to Bolster the Market Prospects
